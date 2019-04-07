Highway Hijacked: Comedy of a Tragedy!

April 07, 2019 | DR. MASOON AHMAD BEIG

The lone lifeline of the valley is in headlines since 14th of February 2019. The fateful day when the Pulwama tragedy shook the very foundations of the national security. Sacrifice of more than 40 CRPF ‘Jawans’ is the great loss to the nation and everyone condemn this inhuman act. The attack brought severe ramification in Indo-Pak relations. But the people travelling on this so called highway have to bear the heat of Pulwama attack.

Everyday people are made hostage for hours together on Highway to give safe passage to army convey. Security is the first priority and no one can compromise, but while ensuring the security of the forces the rights of the common man are despoiled and the people suffer a lot due to this unjustified move.

Be it a patient, doctor, labour, employee, everyone is stopped on highway these days. The tragedy gets intensified when even the pedestrians are not allowed to walk along the highway or to cross the road. Blocking of highway every day for hours together since Pulwama attack is one of the great tragedy in the Kashmir history. Every day I find people pleading before cops to let them go…but unheard, and in return many people are beaten to pulp or their vehicles are damaged.

Although after public outcry school buses and ambulances are exempted and are allowed to ply after proper security check, but one wonders how those school and college going poor students reach classrooms that are using public transport. Another tragedy is that school buses are allowed but teachers are halted for hours adding insult to the injury.

That is the one side of story which was manageable to some extent, but another unjustified order from the government intensified the tragedy which reads that, “Highway will be completely shut for civilian traffic on every Wednesday and Sunday till 31st May 2019” which is a sheer violation of right to movement and unjustified and illogical move.

I did not believe my eyes and consider it fake news but when all media groups uploaded the news and it came out to be true. Putting a blanket ban twice a week on civilian traffic on lifeline of valley has put people in dilemma that how come it is possible to halt the highway for two days in a week. Although there is a provision of special passes for emergencies but how a man can get permission from magistrates office for which you have to travel on the same highway.

Furthermore, Wednesday is a working day and everyone has to reach his/her work place but restriction on highway will make it next to impossible to reach on time.

Another tragedy is that on Sundays most of the state level and national level competitive exams are held by the concerned authorities and to appear in such exams almost all the aspirants have to travel on the same Highway. This can mar the career of students which is not less than a tragedy.

Interestingly, while I was writing this article another post hit my face book wall that, order has been modified and now emergency vehicles, govt employees, tourists ,school buses and election rallies will be allowed which again seems a big joke, as what about traders, business men, labours, etc. Also, how the administration defines “Emergency vehicle” is a big question mark.

The last tragedy is that orders are passed without any logic and not knowing the consequences and the problems faced by the common masses. So if government is really concerned about common people and believes in democracy then the ban should be revoked without any further delay and this way it will prove a great step towards sustainable peace and prosperity in the state.

(Author is a Teacher)

masoongeo@gmail.com