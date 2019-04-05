Highway decision taken in haste: Mir

April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir Thursday said banning traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway from Baramulla for two days in a week was a decision taken in haste.

“It will add more problems besides creating confusion among the people. The ban must be revoked in the larger interests of people,” Mir said.

He said ban on civilian movement on highway twice a week would create a chaotic situation for the civilians. “The ban will prove to be perilous to civilians”.

Mir asked the government not to create confusion under the garb of upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the State.