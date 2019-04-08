Highway closure undemocratic: Cong

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘PDP BJP misled, exploited people for power’

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President and Congress Party Candidate for Anantnag Lok Sabha Parliamentary Constituency, Ghulam Ahmad Mir has sought immediate revocation of ban on civilian traffic on Jammu Srinagar National highway—describing the ban as “undemocratic and anti-people.”

Addressing election rallies at Achabal in Shangus and Kokernag in Anantnag district today, Mir said that people were facing immense problems because of the highway closure. He was accompanied by senior party leaders including Peerzada Muhammad Sayeed, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Bashir Ahmad Magrey among others.

While addressing the rallies, Mir said “prohibition order imposed on civilian movement on Highway twice in a week has created restlessness among the people and the orders needs to be revoked forthwith to ensure people do not suffer.”

He said “prohibition orders in the not in the interest of people, besides it will badly affected the business community both in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Referring to the upcoming parliamentary elections in the State, Mir emphasized the people to rise to the occasion to defeat communal and fascist by exercising their franchise in favour of the Congress party Candidate, for the fact, it is the Congress Party alone which can defeat the forces inimical to unity and harmony in the Country and State. “My appeal to people is vote for Congress Party as we have served the people and will continue to serve them to the best of our ability, Mir told the gathering.”

Lashing out at Peoples Democratic Party for alleged “mis-governance” and misrule in the State, Mir alleged “PDP which had assured the people to defeat the BJP by not allowing them to make in order in Kashmir, but what happened after that was known to everybody. PDP aligned with the BJP for the sake of power, as a result, there was a resent among and anger among the people at large scale, resulting in the people of Kashmir valley lost trust in the democratic process.’

Mir reminded the people of 2016 unrest during PDP BJP rule in which thousands of people were wounded by pellets they were not even allowed to reach hospitals for their treatment, for which PDP is fully responsible. You need to understand that the upcoming elections provide you any opportunity to respond to the betrayal and backstabbing of PDP by ensuring their defeat,” Mir told the gathering.

“Congress is confident of defeating the false-hood of BJP PDP and will not allow them to play with the emotions of the people,” he said.

Addressing the gather, former PCC President, Peerzada Muhammad Syed claimed that ‘Congress party has strengthened the unity, harmony and secular fabric in the country, never allowed anyone to harm the age old tradition of brotherhood,” he said.