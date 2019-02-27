Highway closure triggers fuel shortage in Kashmir

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Feb 26:
Closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only road link connecting Kashmir with India, has caused the shortage of fuel products in the valley, with many fuel tankers stranded on the highway.
Kashmir Petroleum Dealer Association spokesman, Bilal Ahmad Bhat told Rising Kashmir that the fuel tankers were stuck at Patnitop on the highway which is totally damaged.
He said that frequent closure of the road has led to disruption in supplies from Jammu to Srinagar.
“The tankers arriving are here depleting fast as the people are panicked,” Bhat said.
He said that there was separate fuel quota meant for forces stationed in the valley.
“Today, there is a complete shortage of petrol in whole Srinagar because no tanker is able to cast,” the spokesman said.
Bhat said that due to the crisis in the valley, people were purchasing more petrol or diesel than the requirement.
“Instead of buying petrol for Rs.500 people buy petrol for Rs.2000 –Rs.3000 that is also the reason for the shortage.”
He said due to security issues they are not allowing tankers to come towards the Kashmir valley.
Bhat said the dealers also face problems to handle the rush of the public as the people are in worry due to the shortage of petrol.
“We are not allowed to give the petrol in cans and bottles but people force us to do so as they say their vehicles have run out of petrol so it’s not possible for them to get their vehicles to the petrol pump without gasoline,” he said.
Bhat further said that people were storing petrol which further exacerbates the shortage problem.
“We want that there should be instructions regarding this and for security purposes, there should be some police in the particular petrol pumps where petrol will be available,” he said.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary told Rising Kashmir that 170 tankers and trucks are stranded at Ramban on the highway.
“9158 LPG cylinders are on the way and daily consumption in the valley is 17500 cylinders. So this is for half a day and in transit, we have 2.56 lakh that is mostly in between Ramban and Banihal,” he said.
Choudhary said that 153 Kilolitres of petrol are likely to reach valley till evening and we consume 310 liters in a day that’s also for half a day and in transit 3018 kilolitres.
“3300 liters of diesel are on the way and 2000 liters are available here for 3-4 days and Kerosene for 5 days,” he added.
He appealed the people not to indulge in storing petrol as they are grabbing others’ share.