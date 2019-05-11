About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Highway closure stifles life out of livestock

As the highway continued to remain closed, the mutton dealers here claimed to have suffered a huge loss worthy lakhs of rupees as many of the livestock have died on the way.
The highway was closed for the second straight day on Friday today due to the landslide at Digdol area of Ramban district.
Mehraj-ud-din Ganie, General Secretary of All Kashmir Wholesale Mutton Dealers Association told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that though the highway is closed from Thursday but their convoy was detained on the highway since Monday.
He added that due to the stoppage of their trucks on the highway, they have suffered a huge loss worth lakhs of rupees, saying that though the exact details are not known to them but average is that at least 10-15 livestock are dead in every truck heading towards Kashmir.
Ganie told KNS that at least 150 trucks are stuck on the highway and there was almost Rs three lakh loss in every truck, saying that some of the trucks stranded have taken route of Mughal road to reach Valley.
He added the trucks heading towards valley through Mughal road will reach here by evening. (KNS)

 

