Highway closure mindless, anti-people: Omar

April 08, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

After the ban on movement of civilian traffic on the highway from Baramulla to Udhampur for two days a week came into force on Sunday, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Omar Abdullah described the ban as “mindless and anti-people.”

Omar was addressing a gathering of party workers in Uri town of north Kashmir’s district Baramulla.

“This order shows disconnect between the administration and people. No elected government would have issued such an order. Now we hope that this order is cancelled very soon and we once again appeal state Governor to cancel this ‘shahi farman’ from Delhi and give us back our highway,” Omar said.

He said that despite last three decades of conflict in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, no such order was issued by any government.

“This ban symbolizes a complete breakdown of contact between the administration and the people. Never before in thirty years of violence in Jammu and Kashmir has an order like this been issued, ever! Now either you are telling me that the situation today in J&K is worse than it has ever been, which I refuse to believe. This decision is creating inconvenience to the common people especially for patients, school children, businessmen, labourers and office goers. You might have given them permission to travel but I have myself seen highway blocked by concertina wires at various places while driving from Srinagar up to Uri,” Omar said.

NC Vice-President said that if the government forces can move freely on rest of the five days in a week, how they feel threatened on Sunday and Wednesday.

“I am unable to understand that if security forces convoys can freely ply on highway for rest of five days, is it written somewhere that on Sunday and Wednesday security forces convoys are under threat. National Conference led by party Chairman Farooq Abdullah held a sit in protest at two places on highway as a mark of protest as this ban is sheer injustice with common people,” he added.

Replying to a question that from last several years, people living along Line of Control (LoC) in Uri have not been provided with concrete bunkers by successive governments Omar said, “Bunkers for people living in border villages of Uri has been a long pending demand which was less of a concern between 2008 and 2013 because the ceasefire was held. But after 2014-2015 after the systematic breakdown of ceasefire, suddenly the demand for bunkers has increased again and this is a right of people to demand and it is an obligation of administration to provide them with bunkers.”

He said that BJP-PDP coalition government was there for almost 4 years in the state but no safe bunkers were provided to people of the Uri.