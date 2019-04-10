Highway closure: KCSDS condemns GoI’s ‘arbitrary’ move

April 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Centre for Social and Developmental Studies (KCSDS) on Tuesday condemned move of authorities to ban vehicular movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

In a statement issued here, KCSDS condemned the latest embargo on “civilian movement surpasses even Hitlers’s oppression of Jews by keeping them in concentration camps.” “Kashmir valley has already been turned into a virtual concentration camp with countless forces spread all over the civilian areas to keep tabs on them.”

KCSDS alleged that the “road blockade is enforced to further strangulate us not only socially, culturally but economically as well,” the spokesperson said, adding “This is social and economic intimidation to emasculate and paralyse all activities because even intersection with the banned road are barricaded by concertina wire.”

“We demand the immediate withdrawal of this life-denying ban order from the state govt. to let people at least move with a degree of freedom. Army’s statement that they have not been consulted gives them excuse to ply every day thus imposing their writ on people’s movement every day as if they are not already under tremendous stress. Animals have more rights of movement than Kashmiris.”

Mirwaiz again appears before NIA

New Delhi: Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umer Farooq Tuesday appeared before the National Investigation Agency for the second consecutive day for questioning in connection with a case related to funding of militant groups and separatist organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

The Mirwaiz came to the NIA headquarters under police protection and will be questioned on the matter of funding of his own party -- Awami Action Committee—and Hurriyat Conference, a conglomerate of several separatist organisations, the officials said.

The Mirwaiz is the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference which has in the past engaged with the NDA and UPA-led governments for talks to find a lasting solution to the Kashmir issue.

The NIA has also summoned Naseem Geelani, son of senior separatist leader and chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Shah Geelani, on Tuesday but it was not immediately clear whether he was appearing before the agency or not.

The NIA probe seeks to identify the chain of players behind the financing of militant activities, pelting of stones on forces, burning down of schools and damaging of government establishments.

The case names Hafiz Saeed, the Pakistan-based chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), the front for the banned Lashker-e-Taiba, as an accused. It also names organisations such as Hurriyat Conference factions led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani and the Mirwaiz, the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Dukhtaran-e-Millat.

Ahead of his appearance before the NIA, the Hurriyat Conference chairman tweeted, "In Delhi today with my colleagues for the NIA summon, efforts to malign leadership for its political stand won't work. Inspite of harassment Hurriyat will continue to seek peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue. Urge people back home to stay calm and peaceful."

The NIA had on February 26 carried out searches at premises of several leaders, including the Mirwaiz.

The probe agency questioned two maternal uncles of the Mirwaiz, Maulvi Manzoor and Maulvi Shafat, and his close aides last year. Both Manzoor and Shafat are retired senior government officers.

The Mirwaiz had informed the NIA that he was not acquainted with the subject matter of the FIR referred to in its notice and also added that the notice appears to have been issued on the basis of "fallacious assumptions and misinformation solely aimed at maligning" him.