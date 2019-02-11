About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Highway closure: J&K Bank job aspirants seek change in exam venues

Published at February 11, 2019 12:51 PM 0Comment(s)5031views


Irfan Yattoo

Srinagar

The job aspirants of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, who are staying outside the state, have appealed the authorities to change their examination venues from Srinagar to Jammu.

The job aspirants said that they are scheduled to appear in J&K Bank examination from February 21, but due to closure Jammu-Srinagar highway it has become difficult for them to reach Srinagar.

Amir Khan, a job aspirant from Indore, MP told Rising Kashmir that air fares for Srinagar was also huge which they can’t afford. 

“Highway is closed and it will be risky to reach Srinagar before 21 Feb,” he said.

The aspirants appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik and J&K Bank Chairman to look into the matter and change venue of examination from Srinagar to Jammu or any part of the country.

