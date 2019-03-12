Highway closure has turned horticulture sick industry: Growers

March 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Demand hassle-free movement of fruit laden trucks

Owing to the continual closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway, the Valley fruit growers are apprehending huge losses due to the non-transportation of the outside State mandies in time.

In a statement, Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union (KVFGDU) said they are bearing huge as the fruit laden trucks have been stopped at various places on Srinagar-Jammu highway for weeks.

While demanding hassle-free movement of fruit laden trucks, Chairman KVFGDU Bashir Ahmad Basheer the entire apple crop got damaged due to closure of highway causing heavy losses to the Valley fruit growers.

The growers also alleged that traffic personnel on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway are collecting huge bribe from truck drivers besides harassing them.

The growers said despite horticulture Industry providing employment to more than six Lakh families, this sector is not given any importance by the government.

“The prolonged closure of highway from the month of January 2019 till to date has almost turned horticulture a sick industry”.

He said the management of the association also met Divisional Commissioner Kashmir on March 5, 2019 and apprised him about the issue.

“Though Divisional Commissioner Kashmir gave a patient hearing and assured immediate action but it is unfortunate nothing is found on ground till to date.”

The growers also complained that fresh fruit and vegetable arriving from Jammu and other parts of the country are also stopped at Udhampur for days together.

It seems government is bent on spoiling economical situation of the valley by effecting continued closure of highway.”

The growers have demanded immediate arrangements on war footing basis for hassle free transportation of apple crop from Valley to other parts of Country.

They also demanded that fruits, vegetables arriving from Jammu and other parts of the Country may also be allowed to ply on Srinagar-Jammu national Highway without any interruption.”