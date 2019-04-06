Highway closure: Family gets permission but wedding party to be frisked first

April 06, 2019 | Agencies

Authorities on Saturday granted a family from Anantnag permission to travel on the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Sunday, one of the two days in a week when the government has banned civilian traffic on the thoroughfare to "secure" convoy movement.

The family, as reported by a local news agency on Friday, had to run from pillar to post to seek 'permission' for travelling to Doda to their son's bride's home.

Authorities allowed 12 persons to accompany the groom— Danish Ali— to travel but said the 12-member marriage party would travel in 4 vehicles and will be allowed to move only after “proper frisking and security check-up,” according to an order issued here by the additional deputy commissioner Anantnag.

“Danish Ali son of Showkat Ali Bhat of New Qazi Bagh Anantnag District Anantnag accompanied by 12 persons be allowed to move from Anantnag to Doda along with vehicle No's JK03C-2171, DL7CF-6696, JK03E-2430 and DL3CAN-2779 in connection with marriage ceremony on 06-04-2019 and back on 07-04-2019 after proper frisking /security check (The permission is valid for two days only),” reads an order issued by the additional deputy commissioner Anantnag, a copy of which lies with the local news agency.

The family of Danish Nabi had to abandon preparations for the wedding scheduled on April 7 in the wake of government order.

“Suddenly, we had to seek permission from Deputy Commissioner Anantnag for travelling on the highway as the government order has banned civilian traffic on Saturday and Sunday,” they said.

The family, leaving the preparations midway, had to move the application to deputy commissioner and moved from one office to another for getting the permission on Friday.

The family first visited the office of Deputy Commissioner Anantnag and submitted an application for grant of permission to ply four vehicles on the highway to reach the bride’s home in Doda district. The deputy commissioner marked the application to additional deputy commissioner who in turn forwarded it to senior superintendent of police of the south Kashmir district, seeking report positively to allow the family to ply four vehicles for the marriage ceremony on Sunday.