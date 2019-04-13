Highway Closure: Gujjar Bakarwal community victimized in JK: Mehbooba

April 13, 2019 |

Expresses concern over disallowing transportation of livestock on highway

Taking strong exception to the restrictions being imposed on transportation of live stock by Gujjar Bakerwal community on Jammu Srinagar highway, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister has termed the move as insensitive and demanded its immediate revocation.

“Administration in Jammu & Kashmir is on a spree of taking ridiculous decisions one after another. Not allowing nomads/ Gujjars bakerwal community members to transport their live stock from Jammu to Valley is an insensitive one, as; they cannot wait until elections are over, “Mehbooba said.

At a time when seasonal migration of the nomadic community along with their live stock has commenced, the administration has order a ban on such a movement till the general elections are over. This has put the tribal nomadic community at great stress as such a delay in their movement from Jammu towards the valley is impractical.

Mehbooba mufti, while terming these restrictions as insensitive and unacceptable has taken up the matter with the governor, S P Malik and demanded immediate revocation of the same. “I have taken up the matter with Governor who has assured me all help,” She added.