Highway closed due to landslides, 600 oil tankers stranded

MeT predicts snow, rain
MeT predicts snow, rain
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Feb 25:
The Srinagar-Jammu highway was closed for traffic on Monday due to fresh landslides at Ramban stretch.
Superintendent of Police, Traffic Rural, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told Rising Kashmir that over 4000 vehicles including 600 oil tankers are stranded on the highway.
“Around 30 oil tankers reached Srinagar today,” he said.
Shah said only stranded vehicles would be allowed to ply on the highway tomorrow as well.
Authorities had yesterday allowed Kashmir-bound vehicles to ply on the highway after it was reopened for one-way traffic. The highway remained closed for three consecutive days owing to fresh snowfall and landslides.
Meanwhile, Director Meteorological Department Kashmir, Sonam Lotus told Rising Kashmir that light rain and snowfall is expected in many places of Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.
“Light rain and snow is expected in upper reaches while others places of the State may experience scattered rainfall during next 24 hours,” he said.
Lotus said another spell of moderate rain and snow is likely to take place on March 2 and 3.
He said the State received above normal snowfall this February.