Highway closed

Dear Editor,
This is regarding the closing of Srinagar-Jammu Highway for days together, news reports about which are published in all newspapers. It is very sad indeed that people of Kashmir have to face tough times due to shortage of essentials following the closing of highway due to snow and rainfall. In the past few days there is an acute shortage of essentials like mutton, eggs and other eatables, which has affected and irked the masses in Kashmir. There is even shortage of essential medicines, life saving drugs and fuel, which has compounded the problems and hardships. It is a serious concern and demands immediate attention. The state authorities need to explore various possibilities to restore the traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway as quickly as possible so that essential commodities are transported to meet the requirements of the people. The authorities should also remain vigilant and do proper check of livestock at the check post so that no dead stock, poultry or rotten vegetables are delivered to the valley.
Bashir Bhat