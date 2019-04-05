Highway ban will destroy Kashmir economy: KCCI

April 05, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Thursday termed two-day ban on civilian traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway as a disaster for the Valley’s economy.

“Ban on civilian movement on highway is an unprecedented move. It can prove disastrous for Kashmir’s economy,” KCCI president Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad said while addressing a press conference here.

He said the move would hit the tourist flow to Kashmir.

“We are not aware of any such restriction in tourist destination in any other place in the world. At a time when government and tourism players are making efforts to revive the tourism sector in Valley, the ban will deter tourists from visiting Kashmir,” Ashiq said.

He said ban would also impede the movement of goods including essentials like sheep, poultry, vegetables, etc and increase transportation costs.

“Airfares charges will also go up,” he said.

The KCCI chief said that move encroaches on rights of the people. “The order does not augur well for a democratic setup and has been rightly condemned by all stakeholders.”

“The order has been issued without considering its impact on population of Kashmir,” he said adding closure of the only road link would put the whole population to unimaginable inconvenience.

Stating that access to Kashmir is limited, Ashiq said, “People are left with no other option but to use the highway to reach other regions. The travel on the highway is already a nightmare”.

“The ban will also disrupt smooth movement of fruit-laden trucks from Srinagar for which April and May are critical months, he said.

The KCCI president appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik to revoke the ban.

irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com