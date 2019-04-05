About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 05, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Highway ban will destroy Kashmir economy: KCCI

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Thursday termed two-day ban on civilian traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway as a disaster for the Valley’s economy.
“Ban on civilian movement on highway is an unprecedented move. It can prove disastrous for Kashmir’s economy,” KCCI president Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad said while addressing a press conference here.
He said the move would hit the tourist flow to Kashmir.
“We are not aware of any such restriction in tourist destination in any other place in the world. At a time when government and tourism players are making efforts to revive the tourism sector in Valley, the ban will deter tourists from visiting Kashmir,” Ashiq said.
He said ban would also impede the movement of goods including essentials like sheep, poultry, vegetables, etc and increase transportation costs.
“Airfares charges will also go up,” he said.
The KCCI chief said that move encroaches on rights of the people. “The order does not augur well for a democratic setup and has been rightly condemned by all stakeholders.”
“The order has been issued without considering its impact on population of Kashmir,” he said adding closure of the only road link would put the whole population to unimaginable inconvenience.
Stating that access to Kashmir is limited, Ashiq said, “People are left with no other option but to use the highway to reach other regions. The travel on the highway is already a nightmare”.
“The ban will also disrupt smooth movement of fruit-laden trucks from Srinagar for which April and May are critical months, he said.
The KCCI president appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik to revoke the ban.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com

 

Latest News

Allegations that NC candidate raised pro-Pak slogans at rally incorrec ...

Allegations that NC candidate raised pro-Pak slogans at rally incorrec ...

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
EC appoints 36 observers for 4 parliamentary constituencies in JK

EC appoints 36 observers for 4 parliamentary constituencies in JK

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
2 IAF officers dead, 2 others injured in road accident in Awantipora

2 IAF officers dead, 2 others injured in road accident in Awantipora

Apr 04 | Javid Sofi
Highway open even during Kargil War, rights of people being tampered w ...

Highway open even during Kargil War, rights of people being tampered w ...

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
Disallowing civilian traffic during convoy movement will prove disaste ...

Disallowing civilian traffic during convoy movement will prove disaste ...

Apr 04 | Irfan Yatoo
Caught 13 policemen who killed 3 local daily wagers and dubbed them as ...

Caught 13 policemen who killed 3 local daily wagers and dubbed them as ...

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
If voted to power, NC will review cases against J&K youth: Omar

If voted to power, NC will review cases against J&K youth: Omar

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
PHE casual labourers along with their children stage protest in Srinag ...

PHE casual labourers along with their children stage protest in Srinag ...

Apr 04 | Agencies
Tarigami condemns killing of political worker in Kulgam

Tarigami condemns killing of political worker in Kulgam

Apr 04 | Rising Kashmir News
Special tourism force to be set up in G-B: Report

Special tourism force to be set up in G-B: Report

Apr 04 | RK Web News
Lack of basic water facilities risks millions of lives globally: WHO

Lack of basic water facilities risks millions of lives globally: WHO

Apr 04 | RK Web News
Dialogue with all stakeholders can solve J&K crisis: Azad

Dialogue with all stakeholders can solve J&K crisis: Azad

Apr 04 | Agencies
Mehbooba, Amit Shah lying to people about AFSPA: Omar

Mehbooba, Amit Shah lying to people about AFSPA: Omar

Apr 04 | RK Online Desk
Civilian traffic ban on highway

Civilian traffic ban on highway 'unjust, uncalled' for: Monga

Apr 04 | Yawar Hussain
Christchurch terrorist to face 50 murder charges: NZ police

Christchurch terrorist to face 50 murder charges: NZ police

Apr 04 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Four youth detained during night raids from Shopian village

Four youth detained during night raids from Shopian village

Apr 04 | Javid Sofi
BJP tops political advertisers chart on Google, Congress ranked 6th

BJP tops political advertisers chart on Google, Congress ranked 6th

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
Kulgam Panch succumbs to injuries

Kulgam Panch succumbs to injuries

Apr 04 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 05, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Highway ban will destroy Kashmir economy: KCCI

              

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Thursday termed two-day ban on civilian traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway as a disaster for the Valley’s economy.
“Ban on civilian movement on highway is an unprecedented move. It can prove disastrous for Kashmir’s economy,” KCCI president Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad said while addressing a press conference here.
He said the move would hit the tourist flow to Kashmir.
“We are not aware of any such restriction in tourist destination in any other place in the world. At a time when government and tourism players are making efforts to revive the tourism sector in Valley, the ban will deter tourists from visiting Kashmir,” Ashiq said.
He said ban would also impede the movement of goods including essentials like sheep, poultry, vegetables, etc and increase transportation costs.
“Airfares charges will also go up,” he said.
The KCCI chief said that move encroaches on rights of the people. “The order does not augur well for a democratic setup and has been rightly condemned by all stakeholders.”
“The order has been issued without considering its impact on population of Kashmir,” he said adding closure of the only road link would put the whole population to unimaginable inconvenience.
Stating that access to Kashmir is limited, Ashiq said, “People are left with no other option but to use the highway to reach other regions. The travel on the highway is already a nightmare”.
“The ban will also disrupt smooth movement of fruit-laden trucks from Srinagar for which April and May are critical months, he said.
The KCCI president appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik to revoke the ban.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;