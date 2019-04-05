About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Highway ban will affect us all: Hakeem

 Former Revenue Minister and Chairman PDF, Hakeem Yaseen on Thursday ridiculed Government for imposing ban on movement of vehicular movement on National Highway adding that the order was arbitrary and anti-people.
In a statement issued today Hakeem Yaseen has said that the arbitrary order banning civilian traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway for two days a week was unwise . He said that prohibiting movement of civilian traffic on National Highway on security grounds shows that tall claims of Government about improvement in the ground situation in Kashmir were totally baseless . He said such an anti-people step was not seen even in 1990 when the security situation was out of control of the govermment machinery and security forces.
Hakeem Yaseen has said that confining people for two days indoors without any reason was an unwise and foolish step which shows short-sightedness of the concerned officers at the helm of affairs.
Forcefully demanding revocation of the ban order on traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar NH, Hakeem Yaseen said that this order would put the masses to hardships particularly employees and students ."Besides, it will badly effect business and trade activities in the state,"Hakeem Yaseen added. . “This ban has created suspicion among the people that the Governor administration and security forces are deliberately making common people victim of their own failures. He said Elections and movement of convoys has been their since last 70 but there were no such arbitrary curbs on the movement of common people which will adversly effec civil liberties.

Latest News

Allegations that NC candidate raised pro-Pak slogans at rally incorrec ...

Allegations that NC candidate raised pro-Pak slogans at rally incorrec ...

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
EC appoints 36 observers for 4 parliamentary constituencies in JK

EC appoints 36 observers for 4 parliamentary constituencies in JK

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
2 IAF officers dead, 2 others injured in road accident in Awantipora

2 IAF officers dead, 2 others injured in road accident in Awantipora

Apr 04 | Javid Sofi
Highway open even during Kargil War, rights of people being tampered w ...

Highway open even during Kargil War, rights of people being tampered w ...

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
Disallowing civilian traffic during convoy movement will prove disaste ...

Disallowing civilian traffic during convoy movement will prove disaste ...

Apr 04 | Irfan Yatoo
Caught 13 policemen who killed 3 local daily wagers and dubbed them as ...

Caught 13 policemen who killed 3 local daily wagers and dubbed them as ...

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
If voted to power, NC will review cases against J&K youth: Omar

If voted to power, NC will review cases against J&K youth: Omar

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
PHE casual labourers along with their children stage protest in Srinag ...

PHE casual labourers along with their children stage protest in Srinag ...

Apr 04 | Agencies
Tarigami condemns killing of political worker in Kulgam

Tarigami condemns killing of political worker in Kulgam

Apr 04 | Rising Kashmir News
Special tourism force to be set up in G-B: Report

Special tourism force to be set up in G-B: Report

Apr 04 | RK Web News
Lack of basic water facilities risks millions of lives globally: WHO

Lack of basic water facilities risks millions of lives globally: WHO

Apr 04 | RK Web News
Dialogue with all stakeholders can solve J&K crisis: Azad

Dialogue with all stakeholders can solve J&K crisis: Azad

Apr 04 | Agencies
Mehbooba, Amit Shah lying to people about AFSPA: Omar

Mehbooba, Amit Shah lying to people about AFSPA: Omar

Apr 04 | RK Online Desk
Civilian traffic ban on highway

Civilian traffic ban on highway 'unjust, uncalled' for: Monga

Apr 04 | Yawar Hussain
Christchurch terrorist to face 50 murder charges: NZ police

Christchurch terrorist to face 50 murder charges: NZ police

Apr 04 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Four youth detained during night raids from Shopian village

Four youth detained during night raids from Shopian village

Apr 04 | Javid Sofi
BJP tops political advertisers chart on Google, Congress ranked 6th

BJP tops political advertisers chart on Google, Congress ranked 6th

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
Kulgam Panch succumbs to injuries

Kulgam Panch succumbs to injuries

Apr 04 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Highway ban will affect us all: Hakeem

              

 Former Revenue Minister and Chairman PDF, Hakeem Yaseen on Thursday ridiculed Government for imposing ban on movement of vehicular movement on National Highway adding that the order was arbitrary and anti-people.
In a statement issued today Hakeem Yaseen has said that the arbitrary order banning civilian traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway for two days a week was unwise . He said that prohibiting movement of civilian traffic on National Highway on security grounds shows that tall claims of Government about improvement in the ground situation in Kashmir were totally baseless . He said such an anti-people step was not seen even in 1990 when the security situation was out of control of the govermment machinery and security forces.
Hakeem Yaseen has said that confining people for two days indoors without any reason was an unwise and foolish step which shows short-sightedness of the concerned officers at the helm of affairs.
Forcefully demanding revocation of the ban order on traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar NH, Hakeem Yaseen said that this order would put the masses to hardships particularly employees and students ."Besides, it will badly effect business and trade activities in the state,"Hakeem Yaseen added. . “This ban has created suspicion among the people that the Governor administration and security forces are deliberately making common people victim of their own failures. He said Elections and movement of convoys has been their since last 70 but there were no such arbitrary curbs on the movement of common people which will adversly effec civil liberties.

News From Rising Kashmir

;