Highway Ban: Vehicles carrying Darbar Move employees allowed on highway

April 28, 2019 | Agencies

Civilian vehicles, carrying Darbar Move officials and office record, were allowed to ply along with forces' convoy from Jammu to Srinagar on the highway connecting Kashmir valley with Jammu.



However, no other civilian traffic was allowed to ply on the highway on Sunday because of ban imposed by the authorities twice in a week on Sundays and Wednesdays to allow "free and secure movement of security force convoy".

[Representational Pic]