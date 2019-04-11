Highway ban: Travel permission on palm triggers criticism

April 11, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

An unprecedented decision by a magistrate, who granted travel permission to a person on his palm, took internet by storm in Kashmir as the ban on civil traffic on highway was enforced for second time in a week on Wednesday.

The magistrates are deployed alongside forces at all intersections on the 270-km-long highway from Baramulla to Udhampur for issuing on spot passes to travellers exempted from the highway ban.

An executive magistrate 1st class, who was part of highway deployment in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, put his stamp and signature on the palm of a traveller as permission to travel on the highway.

The move triggered criticism as picture of the traveller’s palm with a stamp and signature of magistrate went viral on social media with netizens condemning the highway ban.

Former chief minister and National Conference vice president, Omar Abdullah mocked at the move and expressed anger against the “inhuman” treatment being meted out to people.

“This is how permission is granted to people in J&K to use their highway. Their hands are being stamped & written on. I don’t know what to say! Should we be flippant & mock the attempt at saving paper? I’m just angry at the degrading, inhuman treatment being meted out to people,” Omar tweeted.

It raised questions over the ill mechanism and shortage of stationary with officials deployed on the ground to ensure “hassle free” movement of travellers exempted from the highway ban.

“A civilian granted permission to drive from home to office on the highway. The highway magistrate stamp is only valid till next hand wash! It reminds me of a movie from Hitler's era,” a journalist, Peerzada Ashiq tweeted.

The government has prohibited civil traffic movement on highway from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Udhampur in Jammu division on two-days in a week (Wednesday and Sunday) for smooth and safe passage of security convoys in view of Lok Sabha elections.

However, medical emergency cases, schools, tourists and business establishments on the highway, Agricultural land and orchards, lawyers were exempted from the travel ban subject to proper scrutiny.

The ban remained in force from 4 am till 5 pm, prompting people mostly to choose long alternate routes to reach to their destinations or stay home to avoid inconvenience.

Police, CRPF and Army men enforced restrictions by erecting barricades and concertina wires at intersections to stop civil traffic from plying on the highway, the only roadway connecting Kashmir with rest of the world.

The travel ban on the highway, which had remained open even during peak of militancy in 1990s or during Kargil war between India and Pakistan, has drawn severe criticism from political and social groups in the valley.

Former army chief General Ved Prakash Malik termed the ban on civil traffic against the idea of “winning hearts and minds” of Kashmiris.

“Kashmir. Ban on move of civ vehs on NH twice a week is a dumb idea 1. Goes against core object of winning hearts & minds. 2. Civil Adm must weigh pros & cons 3. Instead of strengthening local police & int, & improving move security, shows forces becoming over defensive (sic),” Malik tweeted.

Meanwhile, NC vice president led a protest march against the highway restriction order. The protest march was held at Pantha Chowk on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

He was accompanied by scores of party leaders and activists including its women wing. Amid pro- Kashmir slogans, the NC members were carrying ply cards and termed the highway ban “unacceptable.”

According to reports, people faced lot of inconvenience again today due to ban on civil traffic on highway.

A youth said the ban was causing trouble though he was provided travel pass up to his destination.

Imran Ahmad, who wanted to travel to south Kashmir for some work but was not allowed by the forces, said travelling on the highway was fast becoming a nightmare for the people of the valley.

"Though, the government have banned civilian traffic for two days, we face such inconvenience every day. Our vehicles are stopped whenever convoys move. Travelling between south and central Kashmir is fast becoming a nightmare. Now, a piece of paper will decide whether we are allowed to travel or not on our own roads. This pass is like a lifeline for us now,” he said.





