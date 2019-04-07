Highway ban throws life out of gear in Kashmir

April 07, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The ban on civil traffic on the highway from Baramulla to Udhampur has thrown normal life out of gear in Kashmir on Sunday.

Reports said negligible movement of civil traffic was visible on the highway due to restrictions imposed by government at major junctions and road crossings. The government forces have erected barricades and concertina wires to restrict the civil traffic movement on the highway.

The government recently announced two-day-a-week ban (Sunday and Wednesday) on the movement of civilian traffic on the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu highway. The traffic prohibition came into effect from today for the safe passage of their convoys.

Witnesses said that forces were firsking the drivers and checking vehicles as the administration has said that medical emergency cases, students and government employees have bee exempted from the travel restriction.