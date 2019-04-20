Highway Ban: Special passes for Gurudwara Paranpilla pilgrims to celebrate Baisakhi

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The administration on Friday said it will provide special passes to Gurudwara Paranpilla pilgrims to facilitate their vehicular movement on National Highway for celebrating Baisakhi at Gurudwara Paranpilla at Uri in Baramulla on Sunday, April 21, 2019.



Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan has directed concerned Deputy Commissioners to make the provision for the same.



The provision was made after chairman, All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC), Kashmir approached Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and informed him that Sikh community intends to celebrate Baisakhi at Gurudwara Paranpilla at Uri in Baramulla district on the given date.