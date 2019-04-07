Highway ban: No civil traffic to be allowed today

April 07, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

The ban on movement of civil traffic on highway from Baramulla to Udhampur would come into force from Sunday with security officials asserting that no civilian vehicular movement would be allowed on the strategic Srinagar-Jammu highway to ensure safe and smooth movement of security convoys.

The forces would be deployed at all major entry points on the highway to regulate the civil traffic, security officials said.

The Srinagar-Jammu highway was closed after a landslide hit 100 meters of the road at Anokhifall area on Saturday following a rainfall.

Inspector General of Traffic Police, Alok Kumar told Rising Kashmir that as per the government decision, Sunday is meant for movement of security convoys and subject to restoration of highway, the convoy movement would only be allowed.

“Non-convoy vehicles will not be allowed to ply on the highway,” he said.

IGP Traffic said 1500 vehicles were stranded on the highway stretch in Ramban-Banihal sector and subject to restoration of the highway, the stranded vehicles would be cleared first.

“Accordingly, the forces convoy will be allowed,” Kumar said.

The government has banned civil traffic on highway from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Udhampur in Jammu division on two-days in a week (Wednesday and Sunday) to ensure smooth and safe passage of security convoys.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Munir Ahmed Khan said the decision on civil traffic prohibition was taken to safeguard public as well as forces.

“Civilians must realise this and cooperate,” he said.

Khan said civilians would not be subjected to inconvenience on the highway.

“The genuine cases—emergencies, students and patients—would be allowed to move on the highway,” the top police officer said.

The officials are hoping cooperation from people and peaceful start of the decision.

“There is no hard and fast rule. Suppose, if need arises to amend the decision in future, it will be considered,” said a senior police officer.

He said the contingents of forces would be deployed at all the entry points of the highway to regulate the movement of security convoys and civil vehicles, which have been exempted from the travel prohibition.

The divisional administration has exempted medical emergency cases, schools and tourists, business establishments on the highway, Agricultural land and orchards, or any other spontaneous emergency cases from the travel ban subject to scrutiny.

Inspector General (IG) CRPF, Ravideep Sahi said regulating traffic on highway would be a coordinated effort between Jammu and Kashmir Police, traffic police and CRPF.

“We will try our level best that public is not put to inconvenience,” he said.

Sahi said they have to strike a balance between the security of troops and the convenience of civilians.

The decision to disallow civil traffic on highway for two days in a week was taken in view of large movement of forces convoys ahead of Lok Sabha elections besides the aftermath of February 14 Fidayeen attack and recent failed Banihal car bombing.

The government has already closed at least 17 link roads leading to the highway stretch between Srinagar and Qazigund to prevent Pulwama-type Fidayeen attack.

On February 14, Jaish-e-Muhammad fidayeen Adil Hassan rammed an explosive laden Maruiti Eeco car into a CRPF bus on the highway at Lethpora, Pulwama, killing 40 paramilitary men and injuring several others.

On 30 March, a car was damaged in a blast on the highway near Banihal and police called it an unsuccessful attempt to target the CRPF bus, whose wind shield was partially damaged in the explosion.