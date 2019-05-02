About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Highway ban, mass arrests move to impose emergency in Kashmir: Mir

‘NC, PDP helping BJP under a well-planned strategy’

The State Congress chief and candidate for Anantnag parliamentary seat Ghulam Ahmed Mir Wednesday described two-day civil traffic ban on Srinagar-Jammu highway and mass arrests in Valley as deliberate move to impose emergency in Kashmir by BJP and RSS.
While addressing public meetings of Shopian and Wachi constituencies in Shopian distict, Mir assured people that Congress would review all such cases to ensure that the confusion created under the garb of ban and mass arrests by Government of India (GoI) and the State government were cleared to bring the people out of chaos and miseries.
“Our people have faced the brunt of misrule and mis-governance on the part of PDP and BJP, now the time has come to answer them by ballot,” he said.
Mir said the ban on highways, educational institution and mass arrests in south Kashmir especially in Shopian and Pulwama districts was very unfortunate and condemnable on part of both J&K and GoI led by BJP.
“Both (BJP and RSS) were desperate enough about the poll outcome as the saffron party has sensed defeat. It started victimizing people of Kashmir to divert attention of country from their failures,” he said.
Mir also hit out at NC and PDP for playing politics on ban on highways and educational institutions to gain political mileage. “Both PDP and NC were least bothered about such anti-people moves. Their only concern is to gain political mileage in the ongoing elections.”
He said Shopian district has faced tremendous damages due to PDPs failure on all fronts.
“The PDP got a good mandate from south Kashmir and was unable to ensure safety and security of people. PDP has again started misleading people on sensitive issues to get benefit in elections,” he said.
Mir alleged that both NC and PDP are helping BJP under a well-planned strategy and urged people to defeat their designs by ballot.
“PDP and NC are doing only lip service to people of Shopian and Pulwama for votes,” he said.

 

 

 

