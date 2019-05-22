Highway ban lifted finally

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

No more restrictions from May 27

Following a review of the security situation in the State and of the requirement of the government forces’ convoys, the Governor Tuesday decided to lift the remaining restrictions on civilian movement on NH-44 connecting Srinagar to Jammu with effect from May 27, 2019.

An official spokesman said these restrictions had become necessary following the movement of the government forces on an unprecedented scale after the Pulwama attack.

He said the government forces were required both for anti-militancy operations and for smooth conduct of general elections.

In order to facilitate safe and secure movement of the government forces’ convoys, the government had imposed a prohibition on civilian traffic on NH-44 from Baramulla to Udhampur twice a week on Sunday and Wednesday from 4 am to 5 pm.

The official spokesman said elaborate arrangements were, however, made by the local administration to facilitate movement of public during the period of restriction.

Earlier, the restriction on civilian movement between Srinagar and Baramulla on NH-44 was limited to Sunday only from April 22, 2019 and later completely lifted from May 2, 2019.

Restrictions on the Srinagar-Udhampur stretch were limited to just one day from May 13, 2019.

After a detailed review today with all security agencies, civil and police administration in connection with the preparations for the Amarnath yatra, the Governor directed that there should be no restriction on civilian movement on NH-44 from Monday, May 27, 2019.

The Governor thanked the people of the State for cooperating with the measures which were necessitated in the larger interest of the State and for the welfare of the people.