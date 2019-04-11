About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 11, 2019 | Agencies

Highway ban illegal, tampers with basic human rights: Beg

Terming suspension of civilian traffic for two days in a week on the Kashmir-Jammu national highway as ‘shocking and illegal’, senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehboob Beg on Thursday said it not only tampers with the very basic human rights, but also affects the valley’s financial health.

“It is not only shocking, but patently illegal that we are being enslaved and asked to refrain from using our national highway. I find it hard to draw a parallel to this even if I go back to the times when India was ruled by the British,” Beg said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

Lashing out at the government, the PDP leader asked how the administration will justify the contradicting stands.

