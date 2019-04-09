Highway ban: HC issues notice to Govt

April 09, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court (HC) Monday issued notice to the State government in connection with the fresh petitions challenging the biweekly ban on the movement of civilian traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

On 3 April, the Governor’s administration had ordered the closure of highway for civil and public transport from Baramulla to Udhampur every Sunday and Wednesday to facilitate the safe passage of troops till May 31.

To challenge the order, three separate petitions were moved before the HC seeking striking down of the ban order issued by government.

In this regard, the division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan issued notice to the State government.

The counsels who challenged the ban order informed the court that the only highway which connects people to the outside world and different routes within the State had been closed down without any legal justification.

The petitions were filed under Article 226 of the Indian constitution read with Section 103 of the constitution of Jammu Kashmir in public interest by IAS-officer-turned politician Shah Faesal, lawyers Shafkat Nazir and Raja Faisal Zahoor.

The petitions stated that the order was unconstitutional, illegal, arbitrary and capricious in nature having been issued in direct violation of the rights guaranteed to the petitioners and general public at large under Article 14, Article 19 and Article 21 of the constitution.

“The Principal Secretary to the Home department has no power or authority to pass an order placing restrictions over the movement of the people,” the petition states.

Giving reference of the Nazi regime, the petition states that the order was dictatorial in nature and sans any logic and judgment.

It states that placing blanket ban on the movement of people on a key road link amounts to imposing curfew which is comparable to the Polish government order during the Nazi German occupation of Poland in December, 1939, whereby Jews were prohibited from entering or using pathways, streets and public squares from 9 pm to 5 am.

It says that there was no urgent requirement of passing such an illegal order when the paramilitary forces were already facilitating the smooth movement of convoys on the highways by assistance of Road Opening Parties (ROPs) and establishment of hundreds of checkpoints.

“The right of the paramilitary forces to use of the highway cannot supersede the right of the civilians particularly the permanent residents of J&K including,” the petition filed by Nazir states.

Stating that while passing the order, the Principal Secretary to Home Department had not provided any viable alternate route or mode of transportation for the people to mitigate their sufferings.

“The impugned order has not only the implication of violating the rights of the petitioner but also of thousands of daily commuters who need to visit Srinagar city in connection with their profession, jobs, education and more importantly health care,” the petition states.

The petition filed by Faesal states that the order would amount to undeclared curfew for two days a week.

It states that the highway is used for transporting essential supplies and by lakhs of people in J&K every day to travel to various places in the State to earn their livelihood.

“If these people are prohibited from using the highway, which being a single highway and only lifeline, they will be deprived to earn their livelihood,” the petition states.

The petitioners have prayed that the illegal ban on civilian traffic movement issued by the government be quashed and the respondents directed to ensure that no restriction is imposed on the movement of civilian traffic on the highway.

The division bench directed the petition be listed for next hearing on Tuesday.