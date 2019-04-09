About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 09, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Highway ban: HC issues notice to Govt

The High Court (HC) Monday issued notice to the State government in connection with the fresh petitions challenging the biweekly ban on the movement of civilian traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.
On 3 April, the Governor’s administration had ordered the closure of highway for civil and public transport from Baramulla to Udhampur every Sunday and Wednesday to facilitate the safe passage of troops till May 31.
To challenge the order, three separate petitions were moved before the HC seeking striking down of the ban order issued by government.
In this regard, the division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan issued notice to the State government.
The counsels who challenged the ban order informed the court that the only highway which connects people to the outside world and different routes within the State had been closed down without any legal justification.
The petitions were filed under Article 226 of the Indian constitution read with Section 103 of the constitution of Jammu Kashmir in public interest by IAS-officer-turned politician Shah Faesal, lawyers Shafkat Nazir and Raja Faisal Zahoor.
The petitions stated that the order was unconstitutional, illegal, arbitrary and capricious in nature having been issued in direct violation of the rights guaranteed to the petitioners and general public at large under Article 14, Article 19 and Article 21 of the constitution.
“The Principal Secretary to the Home department has no power or authority to pass an order placing restrictions over the movement of the people,” the petition states.
Giving reference of the Nazi regime, the petition states that the order was dictatorial in nature and sans any logic and judgment.
It states that placing blanket ban on the movement of people on a key road link amounts to imposing curfew which is comparable to the Polish government order during the Nazi German occupation of Poland in December, 1939, whereby Jews were prohibited from entering or using pathways, streets and public squares from 9 pm to 5 am.
It says that there was no urgent requirement of passing such an illegal order when the paramilitary forces were already facilitating the smooth movement of convoys on the highways by assistance of Road Opening Parties (ROPs) and establishment of hundreds of checkpoints.
“The right of the paramilitary forces to use of the highway cannot supersede the right of the civilians particularly the permanent residents of J&K including,” the petition filed by Nazir states.
Stating that while passing the order, the Principal Secretary to Home Department had not provided any viable alternate route or mode of transportation for the people to mitigate their sufferings.
“The impugned order has not only the implication of violating the rights of the petitioner but also of thousands of daily commuters who need to visit Srinagar city in connection with their profession, jobs, education and more importantly health care,” the petition states.
The petition filed by Faesal states that the order would amount to undeclared curfew for two days a week.
It states that the highway is used for transporting essential supplies and by lakhs of people in J&K every day to travel to various places in the State to earn their livelihood.
“If these people are prohibited from using the highway, which being a single highway and only lifeline, they will be deprived to earn their livelihood,” the petition states.
The petitioners have prayed that the illegal ban on civilian traffic movement issued by the government be quashed and the respondents directed to ensure that no restriction is imposed on the movement of civilian traffic on the highway.
The division bench directed the petition be listed for next hearing on Tuesday.

 

 

Latest News

Army

Army 'No' to JK govt order on plying convoys only on Sunday and Wednes ...

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
SHRC seeks latest status of investigation into 1994 Kupwara massacre

SHRC seeks latest status of investigation into 1994 Kupwara massacre

Apr 08 | Agencies
Article 370 permanent and irrevocable, J&K PCC chief

Article 370 permanent and irrevocable, J&K PCC chief

Apr 08 | Agencies
Musical Fountain, Laser Show at SKICC to be thrown open on Wednesday

Musical Fountain, Laser Show at SKICC to be thrown open on Wednesday

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Abrogating Article 370 will pave way for

Abrogating Article 370 will pave way for 'freedom' for people of JK: F ...

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
Faesal files PIL against highway ban, HC issues notice to govt

Faesal files PIL against highway ban, HC issues notice to govt

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
BJP manifesto: Omar hits out at Guv Satya Pal Malik

BJP manifesto: Omar hits out at Guv Satya Pal Malik

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Modi govt pushed Kashmir into cycles of violence, alleges CPI(M)

Modi govt pushed Kashmir into cycles of violence, alleges CPI(M)

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Jacinda names SC judge to head Christchurch massacre inquiry

Jacinda names SC judge to head Christchurch massacre inquiry

Apr 08 | PTI/AFP
Civilian killed in scuffle in Shopian

Civilian killed in scuffle in Shopian

Apr 08 | Javid Sofi
Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF in Nowgam

Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF in Nowgam

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Terror incidents in Pak declined by 21 per cent in 2018: Report

Terror incidents in Pak declined by 21 per cent in 2018: Report

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
How safe for convoys to ply on Monday, questions Omar

How safe for convoys to ply on Monday, questions Omar

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Committed to abrogate article 370, 35A: BJP manifesto

Committed to abrogate article 370, 35A: BJP manifesto

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Will continue to seek peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue: Mirwaiz

Will continue to seek peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue: Mirwaiz

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
11 officials suspended for

11 officials suspended for 'violating' ECI guidelines in Kupwara

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Shutdown in Ganderbal parts on second day against local militant’s kil ...

Shutdown in Ganderbal parts on second day against local militant’s kil ...

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Mirwaiz leaves for Delhi, to appear before NIA

Mirwaiz leaves for Delhi, to appear before NIA

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 09, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Highway ban: HC issues notice to Govt

              

The High Court (HC) Monday issued notice to the State government in connection with the fresh petitions challenging the biweekly ban on the movement of civilian traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.
On 3 April, the Governor’s administration had ordered the closure of highway for civil and public transport from Baramulla to Udhampur every Sunday and Wednesday to facilitate the safe passage of troops till May 31.
To challenge the order, three separate petitions were moved before the HC seeking striking down of the ban order issued by government.
In this regard, the division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan issued notice to the State government.
The counsels who challenged the ban order informed the court that the only highway which connects people to the outside world and different routes within the State had been closed down without any legal justification.
The petitions were filed under Article 226 of the Indian constitution read with Section 103 of the constitution of Jammu Kashmir in public interest by IAS-officer-turned politician Shah Faesal, lawyers Shafkat Nazir and Raja Faisal Zahoor.
The petitions stated that the order was unconstitutional, illegal, arbitrary and capricious in nature having been issued in direct violation of the rights guaranteed to the petitioners and general public at large under Article 14, Article 19 and Article 21 of the constitution.
“The Principal Secretary to the Home department has no power or authority to pass an order placing restrictions over the movement of the people,” the petition states.
Giving reference of the Nazi regime, the petition states that the order was dictatorial in nature and sans any logic and judgment.
It states that placing blanket ban on the movement of people on a key road link amounts to imposing curfew which is comparable to the Polish government order during the Nazi German occupation of Poland in December, 1939, whereby Jews were prohibited from entering or using pathways, streets and public squares from 9 pm to 5 am.
It says that there was no urgent requirement of passing such an illegal order when the paramilitary forces were already facilitating the smooth movement of convoys on the highways by assistance of Road Opening Parties (ROPs) and establishment of hundreds of checkpoints.
“The right of the paramilitary forces to use of the highway cannot supersede the right of the civilians particularly the permanent residents of J&K including,” the petition filed by Nazir states.
Stating that while passing the order, the Principal Secretary to Home Department had not provided any viable alternate route or mode of transportation for the people to mitigate their sufferings.
“The impugned order has not only the implication of violating the rights of the petitioner but also of thousands of daily commuters who need to visit Srinagar city in connection with their profession, jobs, education and more importantly health care,” the petition states.
The petition filed by Faesal states that the order would amount to undeclared curfew for two days a week.
It states that the highway is used for transporting essential supplies and by lakhs of people in J&K every day to travel to various places in the State to earn their livelihood.
“If these people are prohibited from using the highway, which being a single highway and only lifeline, they will be deprived to earn their livelihood,” the petition states.
The petitioners have prayed that the illegal ban on civilian traffic movement issued by the government be quashed and the respondents directed to ensure that no restriction is imposed on the movement of civilian traffic on the highway.
The division bench directed the petition be listed for next hearing on Tuesday.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;