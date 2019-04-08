Highway ban direct attack on livelihood of Kashmiris: Vendors Association

April 08, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Sunday market vendors stage protest, threaten indefinite strike

Demanding immediate lifting of highway ban, scores of vendors Sunday assembled here at Press Enclave against the government's decision of disallowing the civil traffic for two days in a week on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Fearing employment crisis, protesting vendors said their business has been hit due to the ban as customers from different parts of the valley are unable to reach Srinagar due to ban on movement of civil traffic on the highway.

Vendors Association President, Jan Muhammad who was leading the protests told The Rising Kashmir that government is blindly implementing the orders without knowing its impact on the common man.

“As the government has locked down the highway, people living in areas other than Srinagar city are not able to reach the Sunday Market, which ultimately is our loss, because without customers were are nothing,” he said.

Muhammad said, there are around 1700 families who are fully dependent on this Sunday market but government is snatching livelihood of the poor vendors.

He said they are not against anyone but are raising voice against the 'injustice'. "Government should revoke this order as it has been issued blindly,” he said.

“Where ever you look you can see people associated with the market bu not a single person is purchasing items. We have not seen a single customer since morning,” he added.

The protesters said most of them work only on Sunday, one of the two days of the week when civil traffic is banned on the highway. They said they won't be able to feed their families if customers failed to visit the market in view of the highway ban.

Another vendor, Fayaz Ahmad said, "We demand immediate rollback of the government decision. It is a direct attack on the livelihood of people of Kashmir. We are poor people and have no other source of income.”

Earlier, the State Government notified specific days in a week for the movement of government forces from Srinagar to Jammu and vice versa. According to the order, on Sunday and Wednesday every week, no civilian traffic would be allowed on Srinagar-Jammu highway; and there would be exclusive movement of government forces' convoys during these two days from 4 AM to 5 PM.

This prohibition would be from Baramulla through Srinagar, Qazigund, Jawahar-Tunnel, Banihal, and Ramban up to Udhampur.

The group of vendors demanded immediate revocation of the order. They threatened to go for an indefinite strike. "Convoy movement from Banihal to Baramulla can also be done using the services of the railways which could save their travel time as well," they added.



