About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Highway ban arbitrary, intrusion of civil liberties: Bukhari

Former finance minister, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday demanded immediate revocation of the anti-people and arbitrary order banning civilian traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway for two days a week.
a statement issued here, Bukhari said that prohibiting civilian traffic from Baramulla up to Udhampur via Srinagar, Qazigund, Banihal and Ramban tantamount to confining people of the state to their homes without any reasonable justification.
means the government of the day wants to enforce the curfew for two days a week without bothering for the miseries it can cause to people. No civilized society on earth can tolerate this type of dictatorial approach,” Bukhari said while urging the governor to review this order in the interest of the public.
former minister observed that the security forces must adopt other means of hassle-free convoy movement without putting the people to immense inconvenience. “Putting a blanket ban on civilian traffic is no answer to the concerns and requirements of security forces. To mitigate the inconvenience to the civilians, the administration must evolve the necessary mechanism to strike a balance and ensure that no civilian traffic is halted by the convoy movement in the state,” he added.
said the traffic ban order would have perilous consequences for the state in view of lack of alternative routes and means of travel available to its people. “This ban has created a chaotic condition among masses. Elections and movement of convoys is nothing new to Kashmir. But one wonders why this decision has been taken without bothering for its consequences. The state should refrain from taking decisions that encroach on civil liberties. Or otherwise, this approach will add to already existing alienation among the people of the state,” he remarked.

Latest News

Allegations that NC candidate raised pro-Pak slogans at rally incorrec ...

Allegations that NC candidate raised pro-Pak slogans at rally incorrec ...

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
EC appoints 36 observers for 4 parliamentary constituencies in JK

EC appoints 36 observers for 4 parliamentary constituencies in JK

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
2 IAF officers dead, 2 others injured in road accident in Awantipora

2 IAF officers dead, 2 others injured in road accident in Awantipora

Apr 04 | Javid Sofi
Highway open even during Kargil War, rights of people being tampered w ...

Highway open even during Kargil War, rights of people being tampered w ...

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
Disallowing civilian traffic during convoy movement will prove disaste ...

Disallowing civilian traffic during convoy movement will prove disaste ...

Apr 04 | Irfan Yatoo
Caught 13 policemen who killed 3 local daily wagers and dubbed them as ...

Caught 13 policemen who killed 3 local daily wagers and dubbed them as ...

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
If voted to power, NC will review cases against J&K youth: Omar

If voted to power, NC will review cases against J&K youth: Omar

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
PHE casual labourers along with their children stage protest in Srinag ...

PHE casual labourers along with their children stage protest in Srinag ...

Apr 04 | Agencies
Tarigami condemns killing of political worker in Kulgam

Tarigami condemns killing of political worker in Kulgam

Apr 04 | Rising Kashmir News
Special tourism force to be set up in G-B: Report

Special tourism force to be set up in G-B: Report

Apr 04 | RK Web News
Lack of basic water facilities risks millions of lives globally: WHO

Lack of basic water facilities risks millions of lives globally: WHO

Apr 04 | RK Web News
Dialogue with all stakeholders can solve J&K crisis: Azad

Dialogue with all stakeholders can solve J&K crisis: Azad

Apr 04 | Agencies
Mehbooba, Amit Shah lying to people about AFSPA: Omar

Mehbooba, Amit Shah lying to people about AFSPA: Omar

Apr 04 | RK Online Desk
Civilian traffic ban on highway

Civilian traffic ban on highway 'unjust, uncalled' for: Monga

Apr 04 | Yawar Hussain
Christchurch terrorist to face 50 murder charges: NZ police

Christchurch terrorist to face 50 murder charges: NZ police

Apr 04 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Four youth detained during night raids from Shopian village

Four youth detained during night raids from Shopian village

Apr 04 | Javid Sofi
BJP tops political advertisers chart on Google, Congress ranked 6th

BJP tops political advertisers chart on Google, Congress ranked 6th

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
Kulgam Panch succumbs to injuries

Kulgam Panch succumbs to injuries

Apr 04 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Highway ban arbitrary, intrusion of civil liberties: Bukhari

              

Former finance minister, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday demanded immediate revocation of the anti-people and arbitrary order banning civilian traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway for two days a week.
a statement issued here, Bukhari said that prohibiting civilian traffic from Baramulla up to Udhampur via Srinagar, Qazigund, Banihal and Ramban tantamount to confining people of the state to their homes without any reasonable justification.
means the government of the day wants to enforce the curfew for two days a week without bothering for the miseries it can cause to people. No civilized society on earth can tolerate this type of dictatorial approach,” Bukhari said while urging the governor to review this order in the interest of the public.
former minister observed that the security forces must adopt other means of hassle-free convoy movement without putting the people to immense inconvenience. “Putting a blanket ban on civilian traffic is no answer to the concerns and requirements of security forces. To mitigate the inconvenience to the civilians, the administration must evolve the necessary mechanism to strike a balance and ensure that no civilian traffic is halted by the convoy movement in the state,” he added.
said the traffic ban order would have perilous consequences for the state in view of lack of alternative routes and means of travel available to its people. “This ban has created a chaotic condition among masses. Elections and movement of convoys is nothing new to Kashmir. But one wonders why this decision has been taken without bothering for its consequences. The state should refrain from taking decisions that encroach on civil liberties. Or otherwise, this approach will add to already existing alienation among the people of the state,” he remarked.

News From Rising Kashmir

;