Highway, Amarnath yatra security reviewed

May 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Addl Secy MHA, Advisors co-chair security review meet

A security review meeting followed by another meeting relating to the status of Srinagar-Jammu highway and forthcoming Amarnath yatra was convened here Wednesday by Additional Secretary (J&K), Union Ministry of Home Affairs which was co-chaired by Advisors, K. Vijay Kumar, Khursheed Ahmad Ganai, K K Sharma and K Skandan.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, B V R Subramanyam, DGP Dilbagh Singh, GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, Spl. DG CRPF, Chairman NHAI Nagendra Nath Sinha, Principal Secretary to Governor Umang Narula, Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education Atal Dulloo, and other senior officers of Civil administration, Police and Security forces. The meeting was also attended through Video Conference by Div. Com Jammu, IGP Jammu and some other DCs/ SsP of J&K State.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and IGP Kashmir gave a detailed presentation of the security arrangements and other infrastructural details relating to the smooth conduct of SANJY-2019.

The meeting deliberated upon smooth functioning of civil administration and forces for smooth conduction of yatra.

Various arrangements pertaining to improve the roads, particularly Jammu-Srinagar highway (NH-44) were discussed. Directions were issued for speedy completion of the pending works.

Besides, discussions were also held for giving adequate publicity regarding yatra routes, for assistance.

Considering the importance of synergy between civil administration with others security apparatus in the State, Advisor (K) stressed on advance briefing and preparations for the upcoming yatra. The Chief Secretary emphasized on completion of pending civil works for the said purpose.

Principal Secretary (Home) J&K thanked the participants and assured that follow up actions shall be taken on the issues raised for smooth conduct of the Amarnath yatra.