Highly educated youth picking up guns matter of concern: Vakil

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar 13 Oct 2018:
President Jammu Kashmir Bachao Tehreek and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil Saturday said it is a matter of concern that highly educated youth even scholars are picking up guns and adopting the path of violence.
In a statement issued here, Vakil said all mainstream parties must unite and deliberate upon the causes and reasons of this grave issue.
He urged them to compel Government of India to shun indifferent attitude towards people of Kashmir “as violence and use of brute force is never wining hearts and minds of people here”.
Vakil said looking and evaluating Kashmir issue through the prism of egoism is a reason for present mess and reiterated that Centre Government and the regional parties for sake chair of never bothered to address the real issue and enjoyed the power at the cost of dead bodies.
The former minister further said that during the entire ongoing turmoil we lost our own people besides avenues of bread and butter in Kashmir diminished drastically. He said that at this crucial juncture NC and PDP must leave behind their routine politics centered attitude towards grabbing of power and should avoid misleading the innocent people of Kashmir through sentimental and emotional sloganeering rather should devote themselves for resolution of Kashmir issue on permanent basis and play a vital role in this behalf.