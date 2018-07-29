Higher input cost fetches little returns: Fruit growers

Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
Kashmir Fruit Growers President Fruit Growers Association Basheer Ahmad Basheer that input cost of the horticulture crops have increased exponentially fething then little returns.
The growers have appealed government to facilitate the fruit transportation by rail. He said seven lakh families are directly dependent upon the agriculture which needs to be protected by grower friendly policies.
“There has been tremendous increase in the input costs from last two years which has deceased our income,” said Basheer.
Basheer said the labor cost has also increased over the years.
“Another thing is that the fruits from outside states are in more demand than the fruits grown here in the valley.:
He said that Banana, watermelon and melons are selling better than Kashmiri apples.
“Apple is the fruit which is easily available in the market throughout the year.”
He said that the apples from outside state are available for the short span of time and still are in demand.
Another fruit grower, who owns an apple orchard, said that they don’t get technical support which could help us to make our business better.
He said that they face lot of problems weather changes which damages the crops in some areas.
“We also lack basic facilities,” said he.
He said transportation cost of the fresh fruit has increased manifold which a common growers finds difficult to afford.
“We mostly fly fresh perishable fruit to other parts of the country. However, the freight has increased exponentially which is fetching us less returns,” he said.
Fruit growers’ president said they had appealed to the government to facilitate transpotion of the fresh fruit through rail.
