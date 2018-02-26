Higher education on the anvil of action

Prof.Javed Mughal
It hardly matters whether you go for Aston Martin One-77 or Ferrari F60; Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport or Vitesse, LykanHyperSport, or Lamborghini Veneno Roadster if you do not know how to drive these precious cars on the road. Having a good vehicle is of no use without having a proper and consummate flair to make the same ply on the track captivating the wonder of the onlookers. Every affair is like a mechanical gadget that requires an intelligent brain to operate.
Like others the Higher Education Department happens to be a frontline component of the statecraft that could not be handled properly till yesterday before the advent of the present government.
Its beautiful façade was smeared with dots of many loopholes may it pertain to opening new windows of opportunity, leaps in the field of practical development, transfer policy, effective functioning of the colleges, infrastructural improvement or other administrative issues. The erstwhile commanders slept in slumber paying no heed to what they were on the chair for.
Apart from routine matters nothing special was noticed in the department of Higher Education. The pendency was mountain high, the grievances of the people were in stacks awaiting redressal, none was listened in the corridors of Administrative Dept of HE, and the clerical functionaries used to be witnessed while extending bowls for bribery.
During those days, I chanced to read somewhere an analysis of the corrupt departments with the department of Higher Education placed at number two in the list. The first incident of placing an employee under suspension charged with corruption happened during the present government in the history of Higher Education.
The entry of the Incumbent Principal Secretary and the Honourable Minister for Higher Education into the department was like a galvanic shock through the spine of all dead woods and ineffective elements in the system marking a cataclysmic shift from darkness to Light.
The corrupt and dishonest faces trembled with terror and the hard-workers and action-oriented people shrugged their shoulders with pride.
The government devastated all that was little and enlivened all that was great bringing an end to the culture of enjoying everything without doing anything at all. It must be kept in mind that education falls in the state list in the constitution of India where the state controlled concerned department can bring about a metamorphic development but the fact remains that nothing was done to this effect till the recent past for the reasons best known to the then competent authorities.
The badge of mind-blowing achievements stands tagged to the caps of this government who left no stone unturned to deliver the best towards the upliftment of higher education. Let us have a cursory look over a laconic span and proud deeds during 2016-2018.
The establishment of Cluster Universities under RashtriyaUchchatarShikshaAbhiyan (RUSA) one each at Jammu and Srinagar, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Jagti, Nagrota, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nursing colleges at GCW Gandhinagar, Jammu and Womens’College M.A. Road, Srinagar, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), RUSA Engineering Colleges at Kathua and Safapora (Ganderbal), J&K Institute of Mathematical Sciences (JKIMS) with Sub-Offices at Jammu (MAM College Campus) with the approval of state land for creation of infrastructure for the institution, modernization of NIT Srinagar, accordance of Heritage College status to GGM Science College, Jammu and S.P. College Srinagar, two Architectural Schools at MAM College, Jammu and GDC Bemina, Srinagar under Cluster University apart from shifting seven Degree Colleges at Killam,Khansahab, Pulwama, Kokernag, Gurez, Nowshera and Tangmarg to their own buildings was not even distant dream for the erstwhile competent authorities but they stand fulfilled now.
With the establishment of these chambers the employment opportunities are knocking at the doors of many and efficiency of education is ensured.
Let me go a step further to let the readers know that the strides in the domain of academics were no less than wonderful. A Grade to Jammu University, the status of centre with potential for excellence in Himalayan biodiversity to University of Kashmir by UGC, establishment of technology business incubator at Kakryal by SMVDU, upgradation of three government degree colleges at Ganderbal, Shopian and Samba to the level of model colleges under RUSA.
The upgradation of college of education Jammu to the Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE), introduction of various skill development courses like dyeing technology and block printing, hospitality and catering technology, fruit preservation and mushroom cultivation, sericulture, tourism and travel management, hospitality and catering, spoken Persian, interior designing, fundamentals of computers and its operating system, information technology etc. in various government degree colleges of the state.
Also, the introduction of unique business models in the fields of food science and technology, chocolate making, florist studio and fashion designing /boutique in degree colleges at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and Baramulla to improve skill and encourage entrepreneurship amongst students for enhancing the employability of college students.
Introduction of orientation programmes for newly appointed assistant professors, selection of five colleges that is GDC, Anantnag, GCW, Parade, Islamia College, GDC Baramulla, GDC Rajouri, as Colleges with Potential for Excellence (CPE), equipment of city colleges of Jammu and Kashmir with Wifi facility.
The recommendation of more than 922 candidates by PSC for their appointment as assistant professor in various disciplines in addition to referring 1651 posts of assistant professors, 74 posts of PTI and 68 posts of Librarians to Public Service Commission with the recent initiation of selection procedure is the performance of the department thaumaturgical in itself.
The onslaught of performance does not stop here. While stepping into 2017-2018 our eyes dazzle at the sight of these two men of spirit along-with the team of good workers heading towards achieving more hill-tops.
The surprising and unbelievable landmark that took place in 2017 is that the department of higher education that figured nowhere on the plank of progress and was declared to be one of the corrupt departments till the recent past jumped so early to the level of attaining 2nd rank in education sector in India.
Travelling a head to take stock of the achievements of the HED, we find that the year 2017 and first two months for higher education department stand marked with the of establishment of two government colleges of engineering and technology under RUSSA at Safapora (Ganderbal) and Junglot (Kathua) with creation of 136 posts with approval of state cabinet.
The approval of 17 new colleges at various locations in the state with the intention to facilitate the process of education, launching of academic research journals in regional languages, English, music , humanities, mathematics, computer sciences and engineering, the registration of the Research Journal of HED ‘JK Knowledge Initiative’ in RNI with ISSN, publication of four issues of HED newsletter, creation of two posts of financial advisors for cluster universities at Jammu and Srinagar.
Also, the establishment of architecture schools offering five years degree in architecture at government MAM college and GDC Bemina with creation of 20 posts, reconstitution of governing body of Islamia College, appointment/confirmation of 61 principals of degree colleges, permanent establishment of JKIMS as an Institute of Academic Excellence at Amar Singh College, Srinagar and out-campus at MAM College, Jammu with creation of 25 posts.
The completion of joint inspection and demarcation of the site with 1600 kanals of land for establishment of IIM at village Jagati, Nagrota, approval of IIM out-campus at NarkaraBudgam, sanction to the allotment of state land measuring 1209 kanals and 19 marlas in favour of Higher Education Department, J&K at village Drass for the construction of GDC Drass, instantly expected implementation of Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme of government of India (TEQIP) in collaboration with World Bank to improve the quality of technical education system in the country covering government college of engineering and technology, Jammu, SMVDU, Katra; Islamic University of Science & Technology, Awantipora; Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri with a grant of Rs. 60 crore for these institution, construction of mega hostel within the campus of JamiaMillia University, New Delhi for exclusive use of the girl students of J&K state are the most praiseworthy attractions of 2017-18 quite enough to make the public simply wonderstruck.
All those who have human heart to feel and rational mind to think are hats of the incumbent competent authorities for this revolution.
Last but not the least under the prime minister’s special scholarship scheme (PMSSS) for J&K students, a total of 3,330 students was selected for the central scholarship scheme for the academic session 2017-18.
For professional course there were 2,830 seats, including 1,585 for open category, 226 for scheduled caste (SC), 311 for scheduled tribe (ST) and 708 for socially and economically backward class (SEBC) for General Courses there were 280 seats in open category, 40 in SC category, 55 in ST category and 125 in SEBC category.
To equip the understaffed colleges the department recruited about 1500 Assistant Professors and sanctioned more posts of APs to the tune of about 469.
There was a time when college teachers posted in understaffed colleges were not allowed to go for GOCs and RCs or to attend seminars, conferences and workshops nor were they allowed to pursue their research work keeping in view the scarcity of staff but now the teachers heaved a sigh of relief. They are doing all the needful for the advancement and betterment of their career.
Now it looks like the Department of Higher Education in real sense of world. Sans vision and mission, the dreams can’t come true and those who dream do the wonders as well just like the current team of workers and planners in the department in the Higher Education.
