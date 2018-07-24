Higher education and youth employment

To make our institutions academically dynamic, a strong leadership is required at the institutional level
To make our institutions academically dynamic, a strong leadership is required at the institutional level
In 2016, there was a report by job skills credentialing company ‘Aspire Minds’ that nearly 80 percent of engineering graduates in India are unemployable. Most of them are forced to take up jobs in non-engineering fields or remain unemployed.
The survey took into account more than 150,000 engineering students in 650 engineering colleges who graduated in 2015 across the country. The main reason was the candidates did not have adequate skills to be employed.
For instance, the engineers were not aware of the international standards that are exercised in high-profile construction projects. There has been an explosive growth in the number of engineering institutions with large number of them without infrastructure, the right faculty or the curriculum to train students.
The courses are not in tune with the industry’s requirements, both in product manufacturing and services sectors, the pass-outs are ill-equipped to deal with the demands of the job market.
This situation is analogous to our academic colleges, with the difference that things are worse for academic graduates.
During the last decade there has been an exponential increase in the number of colleges in the state with 40 new colleges opened since 2008, the total increasing to nearly 100 and more such colleges in the pipe line.
There is nothing wrong to open more (quality) institutions to cater to the rising number of qualified students but the fact remains that our premier institutions, which are in existence for nearly centuries, are desperately lacking in the implementation of best practices in higher education.
With quality higher education remaining a distant dream, the colleges and universities have become factories churning out graduates and postgraduates in enormous number, only to be unemployable.
Establishing Architecture or Nursing colleges in this manner cannot serve any purpose. We have already overabundance of candidates in these fields with advanced degrees from reputed Indian institutions without jobs.
How can the pass-outs from these underdeveloped institutions be absorbed. The dearth is not in the number but in the quality of professionals we produce. The universities are introducing new courses and programs, increasing their intake capacity thereby attracting more candidates.
To improve the career prospects of students, these courses should be aligned with the market demands; otherwise the universities cannot generate funds and create employment for themselves on the redundancy of youth.
Few years back when I was renovating my house, one day I moved in search of laborers in the nearby market when I found a group of young callows eagerly asking me to take them for the job.
Latter I found three of them were BSc 3rd year students studying in SP College and one was pursuing PG in Kashmir University. This is not surprising.
According to a survey report last year, J&K has the highest rate of unemployment in India, with 24.6 percent population in the age of (18-29 years) unemployed, which is far more than the average national unemployment rate of 13.2 percent.
Due to turmoil our business has almost collapsed and other private sector jobs/investments have been marred by uncertainties. There are not enough white-collar jobs for qualified people and they are increasingly looking for other jobs.
Now when the universities and colleges are trying to introduce skill based/ad-on courses to enhance the employability of graduates and to meet market requirements, choosing a course needs a lot of research to know its future prospects, availability of jobs, work requirements and practicability.
For instance, for a skill course in cell-phone repairing, we cannot replace lesser qualified technicians, already operating in the market in thousands, with our graduates having some training in mobile repairing. For, we are again creating unemployment of youth which of course will be a dangerous trend.
Even when the things are so difficult for qualified youth in the job market, there are so many job opportunities available in both public and private sectors for graduates.
A plain graduate is eligible for competitive exams from civil service to the clerk exams which are routinely held at the national and the state levels. Qualifying these exams can prove a milestone in their future.
Banking recruitment boards advertise over 10,000 posts and the Staff Selection Commission conducts, Combined Graduate Level exams, every year for very plum jobs.
Apart from this, SSRB, insurance companies, railways, telecom, hospitals and various other public and private sectors routinely advertise jobs. No doubt, the competition is very high, the candidates have to appear in the written exams and interviews, there is no other way round except hard work.
Sadly, most of graduates aren’t able to tap these opportunities, the reason being that we don’t have expert career counselling facilities at colleges. One of the major problems facing our students is the insufficient understanding of English language which means they are missing out to comprehend and communicate things properly.
If there are effective career counselling, personality development and language trainings in the colleges, certainly graduates would stand more chances of getting good jobs.
We have to tune our traditional jobs like handicrafts, embroidering, sericulture, horticulture, apiculture, agro-based industries etc on modern scientific lines and identify more jobs that are relevant for the next couple of decades.
Establishing IT industries and parks can generate lots of jobs for software professionals. Creating energy resources like that of hydro-electric projects and exploiting solar and wind energy can make our economy stronger and garner more sustainable jobs and business opportunities.
Today, all knowledge is available on the web; what we need is to design innovative courses with main thrust on problem-solving skills, knowing the fact that we cannot convert colleges into industrial/engineering institutions and expect every graduate to get on the job with some training.
The Fourth Industrial Revolution has just started, the technology will be taking root in almost all aspects of our lives making our life easier but snatching our jobs. The industries will become stronger and higher level leading-edge skills will be emerging. The curriculum and practices in the institutions has to keep pace with it.
The development of any country rests largely on quality of human resources as proved by Japan-a country with little natural resources. Two decades back China was a labor market, the country took mass conversion into skill-based education and today China has one of the best human resources availability, highest employment and per-capita income in the world.
At a time when we are talking of industry-academia interface and making higher education relevant to the needs of the society and the contemporary world, there is a need to reform its administration, teaching/learning process and restructuring course curricula.
We need specialists rather than the generalists at administrative level to incorporate delicate changes in the system. We have to liberate higher education from political interference, transfer issues and other bondages and realize that it a system which affects the whole society.
To make our institutions academically dynamic and forward looking, a strong leadership is required at the institutional level.
Only then we can expect a better future for youth and that of the coming generations. The onus is on the government to rescue youth from a hopeless future.