Higher edu deptt short of teaching, non-teaching staff

‘Only 33% degree colleges have permanent principals’
‘Only 33% degree colleges have permanent principals’
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Aug 10:
Higher education department of Jammu and Kashmir has at least 27 percent teaching and non-teaching posts vacant.
At least 2841 posts in government higher department are lying vacant in different teaching and non-teaching sections including some essential posts.
A total number of 3860 posts were sanctioned for the strength of higher education department, out of which more than 2841 posts are lying vacant in different categories.
Some of posts lying vacant are of Principals, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor Physical Training Instructors (PTI’s) and Librarians.
According to official documents available with Rising Kashmir, the higher education department has been sanctioned 96 posts for the degree college principals out of whom only 32 are in position and in remaining 61 principal posts government has placed faculty members as incharge principals.
Similarly, the government has sanctioned 3501 posts of Associate and Assistant Professors out of whom 2735 are in position and rest 766 posts are still vacant.
95 posts of Physical Training Instructors (PTI’s) were also sanctioned out of which only 21 are in position and the remaining 74 posts are still vacant.
Likewise, the higher education department was sanctioned with 95 posts of librarians, out of which 21 posts were filled and the remaining 74 other still remain vacant.
Pertinently, the government has sanctioned strength of 3787 posts for degree colleges only out of which only 2809 posts have been filled and in Government College of Engineering and Technology (GCET), 73 posts were allotted out of which only 32 are in position.
In GCET, one post was sanctioned for the principal post which is filled but the GCET was sanctioned with 70 Associate Professors and Assistant Professor out of whom only 29 are in position and rest 41 posts are still vacant.
GCET were also allocated with one PTI and librarian in which both posts are filled.
Sarita Chauhan, said, “We have referred more than 700 posts to Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) for the selection process.”
When contacted JKPSC Secretary, Sunita Anand said, “The posts are under consideration, we are working on it and in fact we have to meet the governor regarding this issue.”
She said, “A number of posts have been filled and the process is going on.”
bhatriyaz.com@gmail.com