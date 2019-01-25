High time to resolve K-dispute: Rasheed

Kupwara:
Reiterating that people in Kashmir were against all sorts of violence, AIP President, Engineer Shikeh Abdul Rasheed on Thursday it was high time to resolve Kashmir dispute.
In a statement issued here, Rasheed said that contradiction between claims being made by Governor and Police over killing of militants was quite imminent.
“While Governor Satya Pal Malik claims that he feels pained by killing of militants and militancy cannot be eliminated by killing militants but security agencies are not only celebrating the killings but have claimed that Baramulla district has become militancy free,” he said. “Kashmiris need peace than anyone else and are against death and destruction but as Governor has rightly said that militancy comes from the brain,” he added.
Rasheed said that the claims made by Police regarding making Baramulla militancy free carry no meaning. He said that those claiming Baramulla to be militancy free now were misleading New Delhi for their pity interests without realizing that counting dead bodies triggers more violence and motivates people to join militancy.
“Police needs to be reminded that it had declared south Kashmir too militancy free few years back but what has been happening in south Kashmir since last few years is not hidden to anyone,” Rasheed said. “Governor in first part of his statement confesses the truth but again contradicts his statement in the same breath by praising security forces for killing militants,” he said, adding “Let there be no doubt that no one including militants would want to lose their lives, but the circumstances and New Delhi’s constant betrayal has made Kashmir a battle field.”
He urged Governor to tell Prime Minister the same thing what he has been observing on the ground and should make it clear to New Delhi that there is no military solution to seventy year long political problem—whose nature has been accepted by the entire world community including India and Pakistan at the United Nations. He opined that Governor was “technically right” that Police and security agencies were performing their professional duties by killing militants, however both security agencies and the political establishment in New Delhi should realize that the issue wasn’t killing militants but resolving Kashmir-dispute forever. “No one even thinks of joining any militant outfits or underground organization if the Kashmir issue stands resolved,” he said.