High level task force constituted to double farmer's income by 2020

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, OCTOBER 08:
Governors Administration Monday accorded sanction for constitution of a High Level Task Force to deliberate upon the Strategy Document on Doubling of Farmer's Income in Jammu and Kashmir by 2022.
According to the order, the High Level Task Force will be headed by Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department. The members will be Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Jammu/Kashmir, Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Administrative Secretary, Science and Technology Department, representative of Animal/Sheep Husbandry Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary to Government), representative of Finance Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary to Government) and any other officer/expert to be co-opted as needed.
The mandate of the High Level Task Force shall be to deliberate upon the Strategy Document and have the Action Plan prepared by or before 10 October 2018. The Action plan should clearly set out the steps/action to be taken by various departments in the Government/Agriculture University/other Government Agencies and also lay down the time frame for achievement of targets thereof.
The committee shall be serviced by the Agriculture Production Department.