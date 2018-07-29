About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

High-level official panel to oversee fast-tracking of consumer metering

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 28:

Following the decision of the State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by the Governor N N Vohra, the Government has ordered constitution of a high-level official panel for fast-tracking Consumer Metering in the State.
To be headed by the Advisor to Governor (Inchrage Power Development Department), the committee include Principal Secretary, Finance and Principal Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department as Members.
Commissioner Secretary, Power Development Department will be the Member Secretary of the Committee.
The Committee will also oversee the implementation ofSmart Grid Project in the J&K besides fast-tracking Smart Consumer Metering including their Operation,Maintenance, Reading and Billing Services.

 

