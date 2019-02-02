High level NDC delegation calls on Omar

Srinagar, Feb 01:
A delegation of officers of National Defense College (NDC) called upon Party Vice President Mr. Omar Abdullah here at Party Head Quarters Nawa- e- Subha Srinagar.
The delegation interacted with the vice president on a wide range of issues concerning the state.
The 14 member high level team is on a week-long National Security and strategic studies tour to Jammu and Kashmir. The team includes four delegates from Australia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Nigeria and several other defense officials from India.
Among other Party General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Sakina Itoo, Basharat Bhukhari, Shami Oberoi and Tanvir Sadiq were also present in the meet.