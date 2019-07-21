High-level committee on Dal Lake calls on Sharma

July 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A high-level committee on Dal Conservation constituted by the High Court Saturday called on the Advisor to the Governor K K Sharma and discussed in detail the remedial measures to be undertaken for conservation of Dal Lake.

The official spokesperson said the committee headed by E Sreeedaran also includes Nivideta Haran, MC Mehta and Mangu Singh as its members.

The meeting discussed the measures being taken up for conservation of the Dal and also suggested several new scientific innovative interventions to be undertaken.

The meeting also discussed the rehabilitation measures for dal dwellers, augmentation of the STPs, scientific treatment of the waste, providing alternate routes to the drainage system, undertaking capacity building measures of hoteliers, houseboat owners, enforcement measures besides measures for declaring the catchment area of Dal lake as Eco-sensitive Zone and also undertaking a massive awareness campaign about making the people aware about the importance of conservation of this world-famous water body.

