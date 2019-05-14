High Court pulls up Govt for delay in formulating flood action plan, prevention of wetlands

May 14, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court on Monday remarked that government is unable to form action plan in order to save the lives and properties of the people for re occurrence of floods.

The Court said the matter is of great concern as from last floods in 2014 till date no action plan is in place.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan while hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on prevention of recurrence of floods and wetlands sought urgent attention of Chief Secretary of Jammu Kashmir with regard to Action Plan for mitigation of re-occurrence of flood in the state

The bench also sought status report regarding removal of all encroachments from the water bodies as well as status report regarding dredging in river Jhelum.

The directions came after the petitioners who appeared in person submitted before the court that in terms of directions passed on 28 December 2018 appointment of Nodal Officers (Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Flood Control) has taken place for the said job “but unfortunately there is no action plan submitted till date before the court.”

Petitioners also informed the Court that the dredging process in river Jhelum is not being done on scientific manner and they approached the Governor in this regard.

“Governor has ordered inquiry into the irregularities taken place in dredging process,” the petitioners submitted.

Earlier, Court had directed the Chief Secretary of the State Chief Secretary to appoint one of the Secretaries as Nodal Officer for existing wetlands, streams and River Jhelum and submit the Action Plan with regard to interlinking of the water bodies.

The Court had taken up the issue by initiating a PIL, suo motu, after the Supreme Court on April 3, 2017 directed all high courts to monitor the progress and management of wetland areas and to monitor public funds spent for this purpose by the government.

The Government of India was also asked to take adequate measures for preservation of the nearly 2 lakh wetlands in the country.

The Supreme Court had also directed all states to set new wetland rules for their conservation and management.

As per the ‘Atlas Ecology and Remote Sensing’ of J&K, there are 1,230 wetlands identified under ‘Ramsar Conservation Sites’ and under Rule 5 of the concerned rules, an authority has to be in place for management of wetlands..