High Court issues notice to RG, CS

Syed RukayaSrinagar, Nov 29:
In a fresh petition, Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to High Court J&K and State Government asking them why a certain course of action should not be issued in the matter of providing social security measures to the clerks of advocates as per the Article 21 of the Constitution.
The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed the state government through Chief Secretary to Government and High Court J&K through its Registrar General, to respond to the petition by next date of hearing and listed the matter on 8 February 2019.
Earlier, the petition was filed by Zubair Ahmad Budoo and others, seeking that the respondents be directed by the High Court to declare Article 21 of the Constitution guarantees right to social security measures to the Advocates' clerks.
The petitioner through its counsel Advocate Salih Pirzada submitted before the court that as a result of official apathy, the constitutional goal of socio-economic justice is eluded.
He also submitted that as per the rules under Labour Laws the state government is admissible in dispensation of socio-economic justice in respect of the artisans, skilled and semi-skilled workers but there is no economic security to meet the contingency of petitioners on account of physical disability, death in harness, medical insurance, financial assistance for the development of their (clerks) children, expenditure on higher studies and their marriage.
“Since the clerks are manually engaged in the preparation of files/paper books, compilation process, collocation of research material, textbooks and diarizing of proceedings at a fair amount of labor, diligence and industry. Therefore, the functions being akin to the manual labors are entitled to the social protection achievable in furtherance to directive principles assuming a semblance of fundamental rights,” he said.
The petition states that the clerks are perceiving lack of security and lack of protection thereby keeping their life and the dependents susceptible to any untoward incident or the vicissitudes of life.
It states that the class of clerks, derisively known as ‘agents’, has no social security despite being the essential components articled with the advocates in discharging their professional commitments towards courts as well as the clients.
“The clerks attached with the advocates perform onerous functions under the direct supervision of concerned advocates and render valuable assistance while conducting the affairs in the courts or their private chambers,” the petition states.
The petition reads that the remuneration is mainly dependent on the clerkage which although as per the “prevalent practice extends to around twenty (20) percent.”
“The same is not regulated in a systematic manner. Under such circumstances the clerks do not seize the bargaining position and generally have to reconcile to the dominance of clients,” reads the petition.
The petitioners seek that the respondents be directed to declare that the provisions of Article 21 (read with directive principles of the State Policy in Part IV) of the Constitution impose a constitutional responsibility on the State Government to enact a framework law for the implementation of the rights to social security measures guaranteed by the Constitution to Advocates' clerks.
The petitioners also prayed that the state government be directed to take steps and to initiate a framework legislation to implement social security rights of the Advocates’ clerks besides to establishing the Advocates' Clerks Welfare Fund in accordance with proposed framework legislation.
The petitioners through its petition seeking that J&K High Court (respondent) be directed to frame regulations for raising welfare funds in such a manner as may be deemed fit including compulsory subscription on fresh institutions of petitions in the High Courts and subordinate courts as well as the revenue courts.