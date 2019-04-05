High Court dismisses meter readers employees’ petition

April 05, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Hit by laches and delays, the High Court has dismissed petition of meter readers employees’, who approached Court after 18 years seeking relief in the pay scale of Rs.220-430.

The Court of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey noted in the order that the doctrine of delay and laches should not be lightly brushed aside and it comes in the way of equity.

“In certain circumstances, delay and laches may not be fatal, but in most circumstances, inordinate delay would only invite disaster for the litigant who knocks at the doors of the court” Justice Magrey said.

Justice Magrey further said that delay reflects inactivity and inaction on the part of a litigant- a litigant who has forgotten the basic norms, namely, "procrastination is the greatest thief of time" and that law does not permit one to sleep and rise like a phoenix.”

“Delay does bring in hazard and causes injury to the lis. In the case at hand, there has been 18 years of delay in approaching the Court without any plausible explanation,” Court remarked.

Court noted in the order that it has a duty to protect the rights of the citizens but simultaneously it is to keep itself alive to the primary principle that when an aggrieved person without adequate reason approaches the Court at his own leisure or pleasure, it would be under legal obligation to scrutinize whether the list at a belated stage should be entertained or not.

The petition filed by Abdul Majid Bhat and others in 2001 seeking the benefit of release of a particular grade with retrospective effect.

The petitioners have sought that the respondents be directed to pay the petitioners the pay and grade attached to the post of Meter Reader (Executive) in the pay scale of Rs.220-430 (pre-revised) from the date they have been promoted as Meter Reader (Executive cadre) with all consequential benefits and give the similar treatment to the petitioners as well as has been accorded in the case of writ petitioners in SWP no. 2455/2001 titled Subash Chander and others v/s State and others.

Court after perusing the records and documents said upon gaining the knowledge of the release of benefits in favour of the petitioners who had approached this Court in 2001, have now after having retired from service upon reaching the age of superannuation, approached this Court after a period of 18 long years seeking parity.

“The approach adopted by the petitioners is not permissible in law. The petitioners were waiting for the outcome of the writ petition pending before this Court and have slept over the matter for quite a long period of time.”

The Court in view of that said the relief prayed for by the petitioners is hopelessly time barred and hit by the principle of delay and laches.

