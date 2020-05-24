High Court adopts full year working time calendar

May 24, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

High court of Jammu and Kashmir will continue same working time round the year, thus halting the past practice of change of timings in winter and summers.

An official handout stated that the Chief Justice has issued a calendar which will be followed for the rest part of the whole year.

For the High Court Jammu Wing, the Registry/office timing for the first session will be from 9.30 AM to 1.00PM and 2nd session from 2PM to 4.30 PM- with one hour lunch break, while the Court timing will be 10AM to 1PM first session and 2PM to 4PM 2nd session.

The timing for Srinagar wing for registry/ office will be 10.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M first session; 1.00 P.M. to 2.00 P.M(break); and 2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M second session and for courts the time for first session will be 10.30 A.M. to 1.00 P.M; 1.00 P.M. to 2.00 P.M( Break) and 2.00 PM. to 4.30 P.M second session.

For the District Courts and subordinate courts the timing for Jammu division will be 9.30 A.M. to 1.00 P.M (Ist session Office), 1.00 P.M. to 2.00 P.M(break) 2.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M 2nd session office); while the Court timing will be 10.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M( First Session) 1.00 P.M. to 2.00 P.M( Break) 2.00 P.M. to 4.00 P.M( second session)

For the Kashmir & Ladakh the timings for office will be 10.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M (First Session); 1.00 P.M. to 2.00 P.M- break and 2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M second session, while the court timing will be 10.30 A.M. to 1.00 P.M(first session); 1.00 P.M. to 2.00 P.M( break) and 2.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M second session. The above timings shall take effect from 1st June 2020.

