High Commissioner of Mauritius meets Guv

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

H.E. J. Goburdhun, High Commissioner of Republic of Mauritius to India, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan Saturday.

The official spokesperson said High Commissioner discussed with Governor matters relating to further strengthening of the cultural and economic ties between the two countries. Governor mentioned to the High Commissioner, many areas which have a very high potential for collaboration between Republic of Mauritius and India. He wished him a useful stay at Srinagar.