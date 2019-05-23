Hideout busted in Rajouri: Police

May 23, 2019 | NAZIM ALI MANHAS

4 AK rifles, 11 pistols recovered

Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a militant hideout and recovered arms and ammunition in Rajouri.

Based on intelligence inputs, local police and other security force personnel launched a massive search operation in Chatyari forest area in Rajouri district.

During the search operation, the search parties of security forces intercepted a natural hideout of militants. The recoveries include 1 AK 56 automatic assault rifle, 3 AK47 automatic assault rifles, 11 pistols which include 2 modified pistols, 8 magazines of AK rifle, 21 pistol magazines, 02 modified pistol magazines, 606 AK rounds and 36 pistol rounds.

“It appears that militants had stored the recovered arms and ammunition in the underground hideout with an aim to use the same to carry major militant strikes but their plot has been foiled by police by busting the hideout,” said SSP Rajouri.

A case in this regard has been registered at police station Rajouri and investigation has been started in this regard.