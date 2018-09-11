About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Heroin worth Rs 10 crore seized in Srinagar

Published at September 11, 2018 01:49 PM


Press Trust of India

Srinagar

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized heroin worth Rs 10 crore, which was suspected to have been smuggled in from Pakistan, from a residential area here, official said Tuesday.

On the basis of specific intelligence, the DRI officers raided the residential area in Srinagar in the wee hours of Sunday and recovered two packets of high quality heroin, weighing about 2 kg, an official statement said.

The contraband was found concealed behind a rice sack in the kitchen of the house, the DRI said in the statement.

"In order to nab the kingpin of the smuggling gang, a manhunt has been launched. DRI has conducted searches in villages located adjacent to the LoC. Further investigation is under progress," it said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the seized heroin was sourced from across the border in Kashmir, the statement said.

