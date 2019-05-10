About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Heroin worth crores seized in Ramban: Police

Police on Thursday said that it has achieved major success by recovering 30 kilograms of the banned drug ‘heroin’, popularly known as ‘Chitta’ which values in several crores of rupees in the International black market.
As per a spokesman, the recovery has been seen as a big dent on the ill aspirations of those involved in this illicit, unethical and antisocial trade.

Acting on a reliable information regarding someillegal/suspicious activity near Railway Station Banihal, Police party led by SDPO Banihal Sajjad Sarwar assisted by SHO Police Station Banihal Aijaz Ahmed Wani rushed to the Railway Station site and started search of the parked vehicles and adjoining hotels/guest houses, the spokesman added.

“Nakas were laid on all the link roads connecting Railway Station as well as on the National Highway. While searching one of the rooms in ‘hotel Chinar’, an unattended bag was found lying inside the room which, on asking, the hotel owner told to be of the person who had booked one room short while ago.”

The spokesman added that on search of the said bag, 30 packets of apparently equal size and quantity were found lying inside it. “Each packet was very carefully packed with a seal impression depicting ‘eagle’ on it and ‘Kudrat Karvaan’ written in Urdu language followed by a specific number. Immediately, Magistrate and FSL team were summoned to the spot.”

The recovery was seized and measured following all legal formalities, which was found to be 30 Kilograms in weight (each packet of one KG weight) and on testing by the FSL team, it was found positive, i.e the banned drug heroine. Samples were taken out and sent for advanced chemical analysis, he added.

The spokesman added that in this regard, case FIR No. 56/2019 stands registered at Police Station Banihal under sections 8/21/22 of NDPS Act. During preliminary investigation, the owner of the hotel was further questioned regarding the identity of the accused and relevant record of the hotel was also examined. It came to the notice that the accused had made entry with a fictitious name and mobile number.

However, further investigation is in progress and strenuous efforts are being made to nab the accused and find out the source of the psychotropic substance.

The recovery has been made under the close supervision of Sanjay Parihar, Addl. Supdt. of Police Ramban, Anita Sharma, Senior Supdt. of Police Ramban, overall supervision of B.S. Tuti, Deputy Inspector General of Police, DKR Range Batote, the spokesman said.

Latest News

Two youths drown in Udhampur

Two youths drown in Udhampur

May 09 | Agencies
J&K Bank seizes private hospital after failing to repay outstanding lo ...

J&K Bank seizes private hospital after failing to repay outstanding lo ...

May 09 | Agencies
Intially Rajiv Gandhi was not corrupt but later got involved in Bofors ...

Intially Rajiv Gandhi was not corrupt but later got involved in Bofors ...

May 09 | Press Trust of India
NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid in 2022

NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid in 2022

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Three absconders arrested in Jammu, Poonch

Three absconders arrested in Jammu, Poonch

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Two drug peddlers held with charas in Srinagar

Two drug peddlers held with charas in Srinagar

May 09 | Agencies
Nearly 1200 IPS officers under scanner for non-performance: GoI

Nearly 1200 IPS officers under scanner for non-performance: GoI

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Locals will be exempted from toll tax on Kashmir highway, assures Guv

Locals will be exempted from toll tax on Kashmir highway, assures Guv

May 09 | Agencies
Iran announces partial withdrawal from nuclear deal

Iran announces partial withdrawal from nuclear deal

May 09 | RK Web News
Fake news can be countered by identifying source credibility: Study

Fake news can be countered by identifying source credibility: Study

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover will be operational by June: Governor

Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover will be operational by June: Governor

May 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar takes jibe at Modi over his Rajiv Gandhi comment

Omar takes jibe at Modi over his Rajiv Gandhi comment

May 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Police files FIR against BJP leaders in Leh

Police files FIR against BJP leaders in Leh

May 09 | Agencies
Governor inaugurates Grade Separator at TRC Srinagar

Governor inaugurates Grade Separator at TRC Srinagar

May 09 | Irfan Yatoo
Unidentified body recovered in Sopore buried in Baramulla

Unidentified body recovered in Sopore buried in Baramulla

May 09 | RK Online Desk
BSF arrests Pak national in Samba

BSF arrests Pak national in Samba

May 09 | Agencies
Rajiv assassination case: SC dismisses pleas opposing TN

Rajiv assassination case: SC dismisses pleas opposing TN's move to rel ...

May 09 | Press Trust of India
US national pleads guilty to providing support to LeT

US national pleads guilty to providing support to LeT

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Pak shrine blast: Death toll rises to 11

Pak shrine blast: Death toll rises to 11

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Landslides close Srinagar-Jammu highway

Landslides close Srinagar-Jammu highway

May 09 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Heroin worth crores seized in Ramban: Police

              

Police on Thursday said that it has achieved major success by recovering 30 kilograms of the banned drug ‘heroin’, popularly known as ‘Chitta’ which values in several crores of rupees in the International black market.
As per a spokesman, the recovery has been seen as a big dent on the ill aspirations of those involved in this illicit, unethical and antisocial trade.

Acting on a reliable information regarding someillegal/suspicious activity near Railway Station Banihal, Police party led by SDPO Banihal Sajjad Sarwar assisted by SHO Police Station Banihal Aijaz Ahmed Wani rushed to the Railway Station site and started search of the parked vehicles and adjoining hotels/guest houses, the spokesman added.

“Nakas were laid on all the link roads connecting Railway Station as well as on the National Highway. While searching one of the rooms in ‘hotel Chinar’, an unattended bag was found lying inside the room which, on asking, the hotel owner told to be of the person who had booked one room short while ago.”

The spokesman added that on search of the said bag, 30 packets of apparently equal size and quantity were found lying inside it. “Each packet was very carefully packed with a seal impression depicting ‘eagle’ on it and ‘Kudrat Karvaan’ written in Urdu language followed by a specific number. Immediately, Magistrate and FSL team were summoned to the spot.”

The recovery was seized and measured following all legal formalities, which was found to be 30 Kilograms in weight (each packet of one KG weight) and on testing by the FSL team, it was found positive, i.e the banned drug heroine. Samples were taken out and sent for advanced chemical analysis, he added.

The spokesman added that in this regard, case FIR No. 56/2019 stands registered at Police Station Banihal under sections 8/21/22 of NDPS Act. During preliminary investigation, the owner of the hotel was further questioned regarding the identity of the accused and relevant record of the hotel was also examined. It came to the notice that the accused had made entry with a fictitious name and mobile number.

However, further investigation is in progress and strenuous efforts are being made to nab the accused and find out the source of the psychotropic substance.

The recovery has been made under the close supervision of Sanjay Parihar, Addl. Supdt. of Police Ramban, Anita Sharma, Senior Supdt. of Police Ramban, overall supervision of B.S. Tuti, Deputy Inspector General of Police, DKR Range Batote, the spokesman said.

News From Rising Kashmir

;