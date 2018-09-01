Heroin worth 9 crores seized in Nagrota, two Kashmiris held

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Ludhiana Zonal Unit on Saturday claimed to have recovered nearly 2 kilograms of high-quality heroin worth crores by arresting two Kashmiri based smugglers in Nagrota area of Jammu Division.
“The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Ludhiana Zonal Unit has seized a consignment of heroin being smuggled into Kashmir and being transported to Jammu on 30th August. In this process, DRI busted a gang of smugglers of narcotic drugs,” Afaq Ahmad Giri (IRS), Assistant Director said in a statement.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the seized heroin was sourced from across the border. On the basis of credible intelligence, a Mahindra Scorpio car was intercepted by DRI sleuths at Ban Toll Plaza near Nagrota in Jammu, Giri said.
“Rummaging of the intercepted car resulted in recovery of around 1 Kg 800 grams of high quality Heroin valued in the international market at Rs 9 Crores”.
The contraband was concealed in a specially designed cavity in the Scorpio Car in the dashboard near the steering wheel. The narcotic material and the car have been seized by DRI and two Kashmir based smugglers have been arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985, Giri said.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence is the prime intelligence and investigative agency under Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Ministry of Finance for the matters related to cross-border smuggling activities including Narcotic Drugs, Wildlife & Wildlife products, Fake Indian Currency Notes, Gold, Antiquities etc, the statement said.
There exists a remunerative Reward policy of the Government of India for the informers providing specific information about contraband drugs and other smuggled goods, he added. (GNS)