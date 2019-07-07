Heroin addiction increasing in JK: IGP Crime

July 07, 2019 |

‘Govt curbing its demand as well as supply’

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Crime, Syed Inspector General of Police Syed Ahfadul Mujtaba said that the heroin addiction in Jammu and Kashmir was increasing, stating that the government was putting every effort to curb the menace.

Talking to local newsgathering agency Kashmir News Service (KNS), IGP Crime said there are two important things in it; one is the demand of heroin while another is its supply.

“It is a vicious circle and we are focusing to curb both including its demand as well as its supply,” Mujtaba said, adding that the heroin was seized at various places so far by the police in its campaign against the drug abuse. He added that besides heroin, the poppy cultivation at various places was destroyed.

“Police has also opened its drug addiction centre. The drug addicts are basically ill and we need to treat them carefully. These addicts are getting medicines, besides counseling session and religious session beings held for them,” he said, adding that these drug addicts are being pushed towards the sports.

He added that people must cooperate with the police in this regard; saying that if they have any information in this regard then they should immediately inform the police.