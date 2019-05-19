Heritage Walk held on Budhpurnima

May 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Over 200 people gathered at Jio Potha Ghat Akhnoor to participate in the Heritage walk to Ambaran- a Buddhist Monastic complex on the right bank of River Chenab. The heritage walk was organized by Directorate of Tourism, Jammu as its initiative to make people aware about the rich heritage and culture of Jammu region and to mark the celebration of BudhPurnima.

The importance of Ambaran lies in the fact that it is the earliest recorded Buddhist site in the Jammu region. The site was visited by his holiness the Dalai Lama on November 9, 2011.

The heritage walk from Jio Potha Ghat located on the banks of river Chenab was flagged off by Director Tourism, Jammu Om Prakash Bhagat, in presence of Deputy Director Tourism, Ansuya Jamwal , SDM Akhnoor Gopal Singh and Chairman Municipal Committee Akhnoor, Deepesh Singh.

Buddhist students, some of them in colorful traditional dresses and others from far flung areas like Paddar, Zanskar, Ladakh etc. participated in the walk along with locals chanting religious hymns.

A large number of locals of Akhnoor also participated in the event.

The participants were made aware about the historical and cultural importance of monuments like JioPotha Temple, and other landmark monuments like Pandav Gufa, Gurudwara Tapo Asthan Sant Baba Sunder Singh Ji Alibegh, Parshuram Temple etc.by K.P Singh.

Around 2 Km walk culminated at Ambaran- locally known as “Pambaran” where a traditional folk cultural programme was organized to celebrate Budh Purnima.

The historic details about the site was explained by Jai Karan Singh Assistant archaelogist from Archaeology Survey of India Srinagar Circle.

Director Tourism, while addressing the gathering said that the Department is making every effort to promote State’s historical places which have tourism potential. Besides this in view of upcoming Amarnath Yatra target would be to divert people to local Jammu destinations.