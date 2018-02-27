‘Heritage Walk Festival’ celebrated in Srinagar

Participants visit Pather Masjid, Budshah tomb, Khanqah
Sabreen Ashraf / Mir Baseerat.
INTACH Kashmir in collaboration with Sahapedia organized a heritage walk festival around River Jhelum in Kashmir. Department of tourism Kashmir also participated in the event for the promotion of heritage tourism.
This walk was conducted along the banks of River Jhelum and it also covered some landmark structures like Noor Jehan’s Pathar Masjid, which is a mosque distinct from all other mosques of Kashmir in terms of architecture, Budshah’s Tomb and Shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani Khanqah-e-Moula.
Director Tourism Kashmir Mahmood A Shah said the department is making every endeavor to promote state’s historical places which have tourism potential besides working for their preservation.
“The heritage walks won’t only create awareness among locals about the state’s historical places but also help us promote heritage tourism.”
The department has already organised many events at Culture Center at Jamia Masjid which received huge response from the locals.
Deputy Director Tourism Riyaz Beigh also interacted with the locals at Pathar Masjid during the heritage walk.
Sharma while ensuring these heritage spaces are made accessible to various audience groups said that these efforts have also been specially directed towards those groups for whom engagement programmes in heritage space are commonly unavailable, such as children, the differently-abled, those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, from instance.
“We have also curated specific user groups in mind, such as students, travellers, local residents, professional groups such as photographers and conservationists,” said Sharma.
He further added that through this festival, Sahapedia and YES culture aim to highlight these issues to other institutions in the culture space and emphasize the need to make heritage space more interesting and inclusive.
Sharma said that these walk festivals are organized in 21 cities across India and we started a year before.
He added that the first walk was held in New Delhi and also organized food walk in Old Delhi.
“In Kashmir we organized walk around River Jhelum and walk around Hari Parbat Foothills will be held tomorrow,” said Sharma.
He said this festival started on 1st February 2018 and will end on 28 February 2018.
Sharma said they got positive response from over the country and will continue to organize these walks so that the culture can stay alive.
In a statement INTACH experts said “this is only a small step towards our mission of preserving the cultural and built heritage of Kashmir. Last month we also initiated Clean the monument drive around the same corridor and it is extremely encouraging to see that post drive, the entire bank has been cleaned up. We intend to come up with many such drives in near future. This is our Kashmir. Let's stand for it together"
Another walk around Hari Parbat corridor is scheduled on Tuesday 27th February which is precisely aimed to understand the rich cosmopolitan history and culture of Kashmir.
