Heritage monuments in globalization

Heritage management consists of development techniques and approaches that encompass an investigation of historic remnants for retrofitting
Abdul Adil Paray
Kashmir is rich not only in scenic beauty and natural heritage but distinguished and diverse in cultural and historical heritage.
Kashmir is known for its monumental glory and fabulous wealth of historical remnants spread every nook and corner of the valley. These monuments exhibit the secrets of history, dynamism of culture and aesthetics of the unique heritage.
Kashmir has a worthwhile cultural pattern attached with great importance to the dynamism and vitality of social, political and economic growth since ages.
Some of the main varieties the monumental heritage of Kashmir include art and architecture, the religious heritage, the natural heritage, traditional arts and crafts, music and dance, gastronomy, etc.
But architecture, is a very precious heritage in the culture of the people. It is more so in Kashmir, where the story of art and architecture is as old as the history of the race- a panorama of five thousand years in the form of Neolithic dwellings at Burzahom, Gufkral, Bomai etc. to the ancient temples, medieval forts, tombs gardens etc. spread across the valley.
The heritage monuments in Kashmir have association with our culture are constructed according to its own values and norms, borrowing and blending the past traditions, developing distinctive styles and forms then passing these worthy achievements to us.
These monuments speak about the manifestation of distinctive knowledge of materials, skills, construction technologies, and local wisdoms.
The ancient stupas, Kushan structures and stone temple architecture of Kashmir is predominantly perceived as representation of diverse philosophy, as vehicle of spiritual ideas, social and symbolic aspects, and speaks about distinctive traditional architecture features.
There has been insufficient respect to our old architectural monuments in our society and however, lacking attention to our heritage. Preservation and restoration plays a crucial role.
Our old buildings teach us about the history that happened before we were born and promotes the respect for those who lived in different times and different societies. Architectural monuments cultivates pride of our past and heritage making us unique in the world.
For Paris is knows for the Eiffel tower, London for the Big Ben and etc. So why cannot we be identified by Harwan structures, Martand of Matan, Parihaspora monuments, Awantipora temples, etc.
Ancient architectural monuments of Kashmir has the great attraction for tourists. Everyone love to experience the ‘spirit’ of the place, which most often is represented through ancient architecture. Heritage tourism can provide locals with jobs and extra income.
Restoring historical structures can generate workplaces for local people and thus result in good income and also contribute to boost the economy and employment.
Preservation of historic buildings relates strongly to cultural nationalism, defined as ‘movements to create bond among national communities’ through common past heritage.
Architectural heritage of Kashmir can play crucial role in forming and sustaining a national community based on ‘historical memory’. These can act as symbols and places of commemoration, examples of national styles of architecture or national recreations. They can be preserved as part of the development of national myths, community and identity.
They can contribute to ‘banal nationalism’ that operates through taken for granted norms and assumptions. They can support national histories, house national art that provides visual representations of the nation and its support to national movements.
These forms of cultural nationalism are created – sometimes in the sense of their actual production but always in the sense of ‘national importance’ can be ascribed to them.
Architectural heritage of Kashmir should be treated by all of us as ‘My Identity, Your Identity and Our Collective Identity’. Students should be encouraged to explore and research the elements that form their culture and identities often taking them to tours to these monuments. Whatever the perspective, however, two observations can be made.
First, it is clear that value of ancient architecture of Kashmir is multidimensional. So it describe an art work, as providing a range of cultural value characteristics, including: aesthetic value, beauty, harmony; spiritual value: understanding, enlightenment, insight; social value: connection with others, a sense of identity; historical value: connection with the past; symbolic value: a repository or conveyor of meaning.
Modern societies understand built cultural heritage as a landmark of culture and diversity. Only during the last decades the idea that ancient buildings could be conserved and reused became appealing.
However, in Kashmir a large part of this heritage is affected by structural problems which menace the safety of buildings and people. Heritage buildings have a meaningful purpose, historic significance, historic integrity, historic context and aesthetic value.
Immediate conservation is prerequisite to save this precious cultural property that should last forever, being the task of the current generation to deliver the heritage in good shape for the generations to come.
Ancient architecture represent the identity of a community which require preservation and promotion before it perish forever.
Conservation and restoration should be performed for cultural reasons based on scientific motivations whereas pre-existing conditions should be renovated primarily for economic and utility reasons.
A multi-factorial approach (architectural design, civil and mechanical engineering) should be adopted to preserve the essential features of the building’s history and cultural heritage.
It is commonly acknowledged that the conservation of the heritage buildings is crucial to culture, especially since conservation is essential to understanding a nation’s background through preservation and control. Conservation is a general concept involving the strategies for heritage safeguarding and enhancement.
Historical buildings, unlike those currently constructed, are built using a variety of normal materials that includes different types of wood or stone with other construction stuff. These materials are appreciated because of the magnificence of the outdated designs and techniques.
Furthermore, heritage conservation is a matter of rising importance, with the intention of identifying and preserving cultural heritage in general and architectural heritage in particular for the communal interest, identity, representation and economic purpose.
The link between ancient architectural monuments and nationalism is obvious in a major relevant concept that is ‘heritage’. Heritage is ‘the celebration of the past for present purposes’, but a past in danger, therefore needs protection.
The heritage monuments constructed in the past by our ancestors, have high historical, architectural, spiritual, social, political and economic values.
Similarly heritage buildings are highly valuable and informative in terms of technological activities of or ancestors. These monuments attest the contribution of our far predecessors, which have given us global identity and our contribution would be conservation, preservation, beautification and promotion of these monuments to safeguard our representation in the form of ancient architectural heritage.
